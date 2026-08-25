Obituary: Gordon Lee Lord

Gordon Lee Lord passed away on August 19, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. Gordon was born on August 8, 1942, to parents John and Ruby (Gale) Lord. In 1962, Gordon moved from the Sandhills Ranch in Nebraska to a Ranch South of Great Falls, Montana with his parents and younger siblings, Virginia, Lynda, Phyllis and Larry, to live along the Smith and Missouri rivers. Gordon also served 25 years in the Army Guard Reserve before retiring to work on the family ranch.

Gordon married Suzan (Lahti) Lord on December 26, 1963, and together they had three children, Daren (Teresa) Lord, Shane (Michohn) Lord and Zaneta (Chris) Riphenburg. Suzan passed in 2001, and they got to enjoy one grandson, Zach Riphenburg, together. Gordon also had the pleasure of the additional granddaughters, Karissa Riphenburg, Bryclyn and Kinzley Lord as well as his final grandson, Liam Lord.

Gordon enjoyed many activities with his children and grandchildren, including cooking, fishing, hunting, riding horses, and the love for animals and being outdoors.

Gordon married Karen (Skarveit) Lord on June 17, 2006, together they lived on the ranch south of Great Falls, MT until last November when they moved into the town of Great Falls. With the joining of families, Gordon happily added to our family with a stepdaughter, Anita (Harold) Jones, and a stepson, Tom (Renee) Drew and with this came more grandsons, including Isaac and Jason (Brittney) Jones, Tyler (Taylor) Drew and Wil (Alexandrea) Drew, and one great-grandson, Trip Drew.

Gordon and Karen, through the last 20 years, were kept busy going to basketball, soccer, volleyball, track, O-mox-see, music concert, and many more grandkids’ activities. Gordon also loved dancing, karaoke, and picnics with family and friends.

Celebration of life for Gordon Lee Lord and Chris A. Riphenburg will be held on October 18, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., potluck style at the Eagles Lodge in Great Falls, MT. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

