Obituary: Gordon "Russ" Blanchet

Gordon “Russ” Blanchet, 95, passed away on October 28, 2026.

Russ was born on July 8, 1931, in Somers, Montana. He graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell, Montana in May of 1950. Just a few months later, on August 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Mary Lippens, in Kalispell.

As a young man, Russ worked on the construction of Hungry Horse Dam. He later took on a very different challenge when he and Mary took over her family farm in Dutton. Russ had no farming experience when he started. He learned with hands on, long days, and figuring things out as he went. He was successful at making a living, and it became so much more. The farm was a part of Russ and something he was deeply proud of. He loved the land, the work, and the satisfaction that came from a good crop after a season of hard work.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

