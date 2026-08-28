Obituary: Grant A. “Bud” Lang

Grant A. “Bud” Lang, 93, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2026, at the Northern Montana Care Center, surrounded by the loving care team who had truly become his family.

Bud was born January 25, 1933, in San Francisco, California, to Jack and Dena (Weyh) Lang. His family soon returned to Havre, Montana, where Bud was raised and educated. In 1952, he married Marilyn Alex, and together they shared a beautiful life raising their four children.

A proud veteran, Bud served his country in the Korean War. Following his military service, he returned home to Havre, where he went to work for the Great Northern Railroad and became a skilled electrician. He dedicated himself to his profession until his retirement, at which time he relocated to Gildford, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn Lang, brother, Jack Lang, granddaughter, Carly Matter, Sons-in-law, Bob Matter, LaNay Kapperud and Mark Aspevig.

Bud is survived by his daughters: Margaret (Bill) Bjorklund, Gail Matter Aspevig, Cathy Kapperud and son, John (Dara) Lang. His grandchildren: Brandi (Pete) Barovich, Billy Bjorklund, Brad (Seema) Bjorklund, R.J. (Katie) Matter, Drew Kapperud, Britt Kapperud, Jenna Kapperud, Steven Ramsbacher, Kaitlin Ramsbacher, Brittany Ramsbacher, Ashley (Mike) Meinert, Bryce (Amara) Lang. Great-grandchildren: Maci, Declyn, and Kahler Barovich. Abby and Ryan Matter. Jayce, Skyla and Shaela Ramsbacher. Emmy and Madi Grossmeyer. Leilani and Lennox Lang. Morgan and Braxton Meinert.

Private family services have been held. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to Holland & Bonine Funeral Home. Please visit Bud’s online memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com [hollandbonine.com] to leave a message of condolence for his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bud’s honor may be made to the Gildford Volunteer Ambulance Fund.

