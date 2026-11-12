Obituary: Gretchen Lyn Ingels Swift

In Loving Memory of Gretchen Lynn Ingels Swift

October 5, 1961 – November 8, 2026

Gretchen Lynn Ingels Swift, aged 65, of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully passed away surrounded by family, leaving a legacy of warmth, dedication, and community spirit.

Born on October 5, 1961, to Don and Bonita Ingels in Granite Falls, Minnesota, Gretchen moved with her family to Helena, Montana, in 1967. She grew up in Helena with her four siblings, Bruce, Paul, Annette and twin brother Daren. Gretchen graduated from Capital High School with the class of 1980. She owned Gretchen’s Ice Cream Shop in Helena where she met Neil, who was in Helena on a flooring job.

In 1984, Gretchen married her lifelong partner and soulmate, Neil Swift. Together, they built a beautiful life, moving to Great Falls in 1986. Gretchen began her career caring for others as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Columbus Hospital. In 1992, she brought her sharp mind and caring heart to the family business, joining Neil at Floors & More, which he had opened in 1990. For decades, they worked side-by-side as true partners in both life and business. Gretchen especially looked forward to the yearly Abbey Flooring conventions, where she cherished the opportunity to reconnect with friends and welcome new ones into her circle.

Gretchen lived life to the fullest and loved being surrounded by people. Gretchen was a lifelong football fan and never missed an opportunity to watch her beloved Vikings with her football group. Whether she was traveling to new places, camping under the big Montana sky, holding a fishing rod, or going on girl’s trips with her best friend, Deb, she was happiest when she was sharing those moments with her family and friends.

Deeply committed to giving back, Gretchen lent her time and energy to numerous local organizations through the years. She was a dedicated member of Women in Construction, Breast Cancer Awareness, the Does BPOE #245, the Sunrise Lions Club and the Church of Incarnation. Gretchen and Neil were a familiar, welcoming presence at community fundraisers, always stepping up to sell 50/50 tickets and support various local causes.

Above all, Gretchen’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Neil Swift; two children, Chad (Jennifer) Swift and Dannette (Logan) Swift; siblings, Bruce (Heidi) Ingels, Paul (MerryLynn) Ingels, Annette (Brett) Connelly, and Daren Ingels; a long list of nieces and nephews; and four cherished grandchildren, Taylee, Mason, Logan, and Reid, who brought boundless light and happiness to her life.

Gretchen always put others first and will be remembered for her generous spirit, her dedication to her community, and the profound love she had for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service honoring Gretchen on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the Church of Incarnation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Do Bar at 2:30 p.m. In honor of Gretchen’s vibrant life, attendees are welcome to wear Minnesota Vikings attire, the colors of any group or organization Gretchen volunteered with, or whatever makes them most comfortable. In keeping with Gretchen’s wishes, this will be a casual gathering celebrating her life and the joy she brought to others.

The Swift family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Sletten Cancer Institute, Benefis Health System, and Benefis Peace Hospice for the extraordinary, compassionate care they provided to Gretchen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Gretchen’s memory to the Does, Elks, Sunrise Lions Club, or Breast Cancer Awareness Great Falls. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

