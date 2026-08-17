Obituary: Harry Elmer Kokko

Harry Elmer Kokko, 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on August 9, 2026. Born November 13, 1941, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, Harry lived a life full of adventure, laughter, and a whole lot of fishing stories.

Harry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1985, including time in Vietnam. While stationed in Korea, he met the love of his life, Kim, through a mutual friend. He requested to be stationed in Great Falls, Montana, which became home for the rest of his life. After retiring from the Air Force, Harry wasn't done working yet — he went on to a second career with the U.S. Postal Service, likely delivering just as many jokes as letters.

Harry was, above all, a family man. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and some of his favorite days were spent on the water with his daughter, Sung, by his side. He was a proud member of a black powder gun club, a talented painter with a deep appreciation for Native American culture, and an author who put his stories to paper for others to enjoy.

Harry is survived by his wife, Kim Kokko; his daughter, Sung Kokko; and his beloved grandchildren, Yujin and Charlie Mathern, who he loved without measure.

Harry will be remembered for his big heart, his many hobbies, and his humor.

He is already missed more than words can say, but his family knows he's found the best fishing hole yet.

