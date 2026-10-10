Obituary: Hayden Michael Amelsberg

Hayden Michael Amelsberg passed away on October 4th, 2026, in Great Falls, MT, at the age of 21. There will be a Memorial Service held at Croxford Funeral Home on October 14th, 2026, at 3:00 pm.

Hayden was born on June 3, 2005, in Great Falls, MT where he spent the remainder of his life in Montana. He was the son of Arin Michael Amelsberg and Heather Lee Amelsberg (Edwards). Hayden worked as a gas meter technician for NorthWestern Energy.

Hayden was always at the top of his class and received numerous awards and certificates for GPA, grades, and citizenship. He was artistic and enjoyed creating art. As a child, he loved magic, karate, and playing video games with his siblings. He also had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his guitar and jamming out on long drives.

Hayden loved being in nature, especially when he was camping, fishing, or hunting. He loved anything as long as he was with loved ones. He was an excellent pool player, Hayden played in leagues with his family and friends and especially enjoyed going to tournaments with his grandpa.

Hayden will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to meet him. His love for family, his creativity, his many interests, and the memories he made with those closest to him will forever remain a cherished part of their lives. His compassion for humanity, animals, and nature was unmatched.

Hayden is survived by his parents, Arin and Heather (Edwards) Amelsberg; his sister, Emma Lee; and his brothers, Trevor, Cory, Austin, Jaxon, Colten, and Zavior; his grandfather, John Amelsberg; his great-grandparents, Shirley Bierlein, Ben (Lil) Amelsberg, and Gary (Barb) Lewis; his biological mother, Sarah Lewis, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Hayden was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christina Amelsberg, Anita (Larry) Walker, and Steven Edwards; his great-grandparents, Fredrick Bierlein, Ann Parrish, Barbara Amelsberg, and Sharon Brevig; and uncle “B” and his cousins, Megan, baby Dakota, and his beloved dog, Lucky.

