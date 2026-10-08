Obituary: Henry Nemec

Henry Nemec, aged 92, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2026.

Henry was born on April 26, 1934, in Cicero, IL to Henry J. and Mary L. Nemec. The Nemec family moved to Coffee Creek, Montana in 1946. He attended grade school in Coffee Creek and graduated from Denton High School in 1953.

Henry married Joyce Fullbright, and in this union had two children. Lon was born in 1956 and LaDene was born in 1959. Henry and Joyce later divorced.

In 1956, Henry opened his own repair shop, Henry’s Repair. He was the head mechanic and started farming soon after. In 1975, a new mechanic shop was built and his son, Lon, joined his father in operating the shop. In 1990, the shop also became a parts store, displaying the new name, Nemec’s Parts & Repair. Henry wore many hats as he was always in the shop to help but was also in the field tending to the farm.

Henry was very active in the Coffee Creek community. He was on the Coffee Creek Water Company Board, Coffee Creek Fire Board, Coffee Creek Farmers Union Board, as well as the Central Montana Rail Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Coffee Creek Rod and Gun Club, as well as an accomplished trapshooter. Henry was an EMT with the Denton Ambulance Service, serving and helping others in need.

In 2000, Henry retired from farming and moved to Great Falls. He quickly learned to play Bridge and became very active in the Great Falls Bridge Club. He loved playing cards and it became evident as he moved up to Life Master in 2008 and then was named Ruby, Life Master. Through Bridge, Henry met Shari Kohoutek, a very special friend.

Henry enjoyed attending and cheering for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many sports and school activities and spending time with his family.

Many spoke of his kindness, humor, and friendship, and willingness to always step in and help.

Henry is preceded in death by his father, Henry J. Nemec; mother and stepfather, Mary L. Dolena and Bill Dolena; daughter, LaDene Barber; and Joyce Fullbright.

He is survived by his son, Lon (Patty) Nemec; son-in-law, Dwight Barber; grandchildren, Linsee (Jermaine) Saunders, Lance (Erin) Nemec, Darci (Michael) Jurenka-Beattie, Dustin (Shannon) Barber and Degan (Morgan) Barber; as well as many great-grandchildren; and very special and dear friend, Shari Kohoutek.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following: Coffee Creek Fire Department, Coffee Creek Water Company, the Great Falls Bridge Club at 528 Suite 7 Smelter Ave NE, Great Falls, MT, 59404, or the Montana Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coffee Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Coffee Creek Church. The family invites all to enjoy food, drink and share special memories of Henry.

Please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com to share memories and condolences for the family.

