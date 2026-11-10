Obituary: Herman Edward Gee

Herman Edward Gee

June 16, 1931 – November 1, 2026

Herman was born in a farmhouse west of Belgrade, Montana. He grew up alongside his ten brothers and sisters, working on the family homestead and attending school in Reese Creek.

After working at the Martin McCloud Ranches, Herman joined the United States Navy, where he proudly served from 1951 to 1954 as a Boatswain’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Monongahela. He was honorably discharged in Washington, D.C. During his service, he received a citation in Naples, Italy, as well as a certificate commemorating his crossing of the Arctic Circle. His Navy travels also took him through the Panama Canal and to Cuba, Newfoundland, Greenland, and throughout the Mediterranean.

Herman met the love of his life at Gerdy’s Cafe, and they were married in September 1955. They made their home in Helena, where they raised their two daughters. Herman spent his weekends at omoksees or the racetrack with his girls, making memories that would last a lifetime.

In 1986, they moved from Helena back to the Gallatin Valley, where they raised and bred Paint horses. Herman worked for Pacific Steel & Recycling for 33 years and B&A Trucking for 10 years before retiring in 2002. He and his wife settled in Townsend, where they enjoyed several happy years together. In 2008, they moved back to Gallatin Gateway to be closer to family. They shared 54 years of marriage before her battle with cancer came to an end in 2009.

In his later years, Herman could often be found chasing his grandchildren from football games to rodeos. Along the way, he fondly became “Grandpa” to just about everyone. Come rain, snow, or shine, there wasn’t a bleacher seat at a high school rodeo that didn’t have that man sitting in it. His advice was freely given to every kid who stopped by to say hello, whether solicited or not. He was a familiar and cherished face, and his presence will be deeply missed by so many.

Grandpa spent the last four years of his life in Power, Montana, enjoying visits from family and friends and watching Dani’s horses graze in the pasture through the bay window of his living room.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lena (Dwight); his brothers Conrad, Floyd, Kenneth, Ernest, and George; his sisters June, Zella, Betty, and Marlene; and his beloved wife, Patricia (Wilson).

He is survived by his brother, Toby (Sarah); sister-in-law Fern; daughters Nina (Denny) and Deb; grandchildren Josh, Dustin, and Danielle; great-grandchildren Dawson, Renn, Jay, Kenna, and Embri; and many extended family members, friends, and loved ones.

Grandpa was always known for telling a good story or two. He leaves us with words that seem fitting for one final goodbye:

“Take your time going and hurry back, but don’t take any wooden nickels along the way.”

