A Lifetime of Style, Faith and Giving

Remembering Inge Buchholz

Great Falls has lost a beloved businesswoman, devoted community volunteer, and cherished friend with the passing of Inge Buchholz, longtime owner of Inge’s Fashions. Known for her generous heart, strong faith, and passion for helping others, Inge leaves behind a legacy extending far beyond the fashion world and being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There will be a Memorial Service held on Sunday, December 6th, 2026, at The Elks Lodge at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. Please wear Minnesota Vikings gear or purple in honor or Inge and Mickey.

Born in Germany, Inge discovered her love of fashion at just 13 years old. She met her beloved husband, “Mickey” Buchholz, while he was stationed in Germany. The couple shared 53 years together, building a life rooted in love, faith, and family.

Inge came to the United States in 1964, speaking little English but possessing a natural talent for retail and an entrepreneurial spirit. After moving to Great Falls in 1980, she followed her dream of opening her own clothing store, Inge’s Fashions, in 1983.

Through numerous relocations, including a brief move to Arizona, Inge’s loyal customers continued to follow her. Her store eventually found its home in downtown Great Falls. For Inge, customer service was never simply about selling clothing; it was about building friendships and helping every woman feel beautiful. Her store was “unique but not a boutique.”

Beyond her business, Inge was deeply committed to serving her community. After her own diagnosis, she was actively involved with Breast Cancer Awareness, supporting its mission through her store by offering Montana Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts for sale. Her involvement with the group reflected her genuine concern for women facing life’s challenges.

Her involvement with the Does, a women’s charitable and fraternal organization associated with the Elks, was another meaningful part of her life. Through the organization, Inge shared her generous spirit and dedication to helping others, embracing the friendships, fellowship, and opportunities for community service that the Does represented. Her willingness to give her time and energy reflected her belief that even small acts of kindness could make a lasting difference.

Inge was also involved with Great Falls Heart & Soul, her church, Toastmasters, and the Chamber of Commerce, BPW, BNG, CAB groups, supporting numerous charitable causes, particularly those benefiting women and children. She was especially proud of her longtime involvement with the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner, helping carry forward Danny’s dream of providing a welcoming Christmas meal for anyone in need. Her generosity and volunteer spirit earned her recognition as one of Montana’s Good Samaritans. In 2025, Inge received the Inspire Award from the Great Falls Development Alliance, along with local recognition for her decades of downtown retail leadership and charitable work. She is also a proud supporter of Electric City BMX where her great-grandchildren raced. Inge once said that helping others made her heart feel wonderful. That simple sentiment reflected a lifetime of kindness, compassion, and service.

Though her passing leaves an emptiness in the Great Falls community, Inge Buchholz will be remembered not only for her sense of style, but for the countless lives she touched with her warmth, friendship, faith, and giving heart.

She was survived by her son Alvin (Karen) and their children Mickey, Miranda with her children Merlin and Ramona of Laurel. Levi of Great Falls, Aaron (Megan) with children Ryker, Anja, Ella, Kayson of Great Falls. Her Daughter Renate (Brian) of Lewistown and their children Misty and Perris of Billings, Nick (Kristine) Moxen, and Ali of Lewistown, Treyann (Robert), Colt, and Sutton of Great Falls. Chae (Deceased) and his children Andrew (Jokell), JaeLee, Jazmyn, Jewelz, and Kyla of Billings, Coleton (Alexis) of Ohio, Jaxon of Great Falls. Josiah (Felicia) and Sarah of Everett, WA, Jherica of Iowa, Ricki (Isaac), William and Owen, Cheyenne (Kevin) all of Great Falls and Nick (Chance) of Drummond.

Preceded in death by her husband Melvin “Mickey” Buchholz, sons Chae and Weldon Buchholz and parents Wilhelm and Lottie Pretzl, and brother Gerhardt Pretzl.

Please make memorial donations in Inge’s name to the Breast Cancer Association or one of your choice.

The service will be recorded and posted at a later date.

