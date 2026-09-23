Obituary: Jacob Wurz

Jacob Wurz, 83, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died of natural causes on September 18th, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. His wife, Matilda and daughter-in-law, Pauline, faithfully cared for him and never left his side as he peacefully passed to be with the Lord.

He was born to Joseph and Katie Wurz at Miami Colony in Alberta, Canada on April 23, 1943. He moved to New Miami Colony, MT in 1948 where he spent the remainder of his life.

Jacob married the love of his life, Matilda, on July 22, 1973, and started their family. He was a dedicated and steadfast father. The same values that showed in his many years of hard work as a mechanic, electrician, and later blacksmith. In his retirement years, he enjoyed driving around and staying involved in colony life.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Matilda of 53 years; children Gary, Benjamin (Christina), Larry (Jonna), Robert (Denise), Walter (Arlene), Joe (Pauline), and Rick (Kathleen). Siblings Joseph (Mary), Amos (Sarah), Daniel, Ben (Rosalie) and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his cherished son Jake, and siblings Katie, Martha, and Leonard.

Jacob will be greatly missed by his family and grandchildren. They were the light of his life. Rest in peace, Dad. You were the rock that held our family together. Until we meet again, may God hold you in his hand.

