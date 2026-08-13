Obituary: James Joseph Evans

James Joseph Evans, aged 70, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away at his home on February 23, 2026.

James (Jim) was born December 14, 1955, to Donald and Shirley Evans in Great Falls, Montana. Jim graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974. He met Lori after graduation, and later she became his wife and the mother of their four children.

Lori was the love of his life, and they celebrated 47 wonderful years together prior to his passing.

Jim was one of the last true craftsmen out there and it showed in all aspects of his work. From moving houses, floor covering or residential construction he took immense pride in the workmanship and detail of any project he touched. One of the most notable projects Jim worked on was the painstaking authentic restoration project for the C. M. Russell House and studio.

In his free time, he enjoyed creating unique and beautiful art from birdhouses to mini cannons and Warrior Spears there was nothing Jim couldn't create. The last project he finished was a beautiful standing coat rack for their home. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, but his life could be defined by his remarkable spirit for adventure, from exploring the coulees around Great Falls searching for artifacts to his legendary and daring dirt bike ride through the halls of Great Falls High School. His legacy and stories will live on through his children and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lori Evans and children, Crissy Holland (Dan), Jorge Evans, Bernard Evans, and Nicholas Evans (Cindy); his cherished grandchildren, Caleb, Scilen, Hope, Ross, Faith and Serenity. Sisters, Brooke McDougall (Doug), and Becky MacCamy (Joe); brothers, Don Evans (Vonnie), Pat Evans (Bev), and Mike Evans (Jeanna). He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Shirley Evans.

Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him deeply.

A family gathering will be held in September at Odd Fellows Park.

Services to be held and announced at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

