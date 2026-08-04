Obituary: James M. “Jim” Grant

James M. “Jim” Grant of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2026, at the age of 90.

Jim was born on August 29, 1935, to James and Mildred Grant in Graceville, MN. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Graceville and earned a bachelor’s degree from Moorhead State College in Minnesota. There he met his future wife, Betty Jewell. They were married on August 24, 1957. Jim later earned a master’s degree from North Dakota State University and completed additional graduate work at the University of Minnesota, Utah State University, and St. Cloud State University.

From 1957 to 1969, Jim taught business and physical education and coached football, basketball, baseball, and track at Herman High School and Morris High School in Minnesota, as well as at the University of Minnesota Morris.

In 1969, he became athletic director and supervisor of physical education and health for the Great Falls Public Schools, positions he held for 28 years. He oversaw athletic programs for two high schools, four intermediate schools, and up to 25 elementary schools in a district that at times served more than 20,000 students. He supervised roughly 200 coaches and was responsible for scheduling and conducting more than 1,400 athletic contests each year.

Jim was a three-time Montana Athletic Director of the Year (1974, 1977, and 1987). He served as the first Title IX Coordinator for Great Falls Public Schools (1975–1997), was inducted into the National Council of Secondary School Athletic Directors Hall of Fame (1998) and received the Montana High School Association Meritorious Service Award (1999).

At the state level he held numerous offices, including president and treasurer of the Montana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He was deeply involved with Montana Special Olympics, serving as State Games director in 1971, 1972, 1992, and 1993; track and field director in 1981 and 1982; and as a member of the executive board. He also served as president of the Montana AA Conference, the Northern Division Girls Basketball Conference, and the North Central Athletic Directors.

Jim retired in 1998, and thereafter played a great deal of golf, and some of his closest friends were people he spent time with on the fairways at Meadow Lark Country Club and Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls and the Royal Palms Golf Course in Mesa, Arizona.

He was particularly proud of his part-time work as a regional scout for the St. Louis Rams. It gave him a personal connection to professional football, which was one of his many sporting interests. He was surrounded by many friends in Great Falls and in Mesa, where he and Betty spent many winters.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Betty. He is survived by his son, Jim (Martha) Grant and family; daughter, Katie (Lance) Robinson and family; brother, Jerry Grant and family; and sister-in-law, Joan Owen and family.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls.

Condolences may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

