Obituary: James Perry Thoroughman

Surrounded by loved ones, Jim passed away peacefully at the age of 85. He was born on August 23, 1940, to Eula (Mateer) Thoroughman and Robert Thoroughman, in Great Falls, Montana.

Jim was raised in the Sullivan Valley until the age of six. The family then moved to Fort Shaw, where he attended grade school and later graduated from Simms High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, Jim proudly joined and served his country in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961.

On February 7, 1960, Jim married the love of his life, Connie Rae Robbins, at Simms Methodist Church. Together they built a life centered on family, community and friendship. During Jim’s military service, Jim and Connie lived in Long Beach, California, where they welcomed their first son, James (Jim), to the world in 1961. They returned to Fort Shaw in 1962, where they were then graced with their second son Robert (Rob).

Following his military service, Jim built a career defined by hard work, dependability and leadership. He began with the Montana Highway Department, where he worked from 1962 to 1979. He later joined Hilde Construction as a foreman, staying there until 1989 and continued in that role with Shumaker Construction from 1990 to 2000. He concluded his working years with United Materials, retiring in 2003. Even after retirement, Jim remained active working in security at the C.M. Russell Museum.

Jim was deeply committed to serving his community. Throughout his life he proudly served for nine years as Chief of the Fort Shaw Fire Department, frequently lent his construction knowledge to the local communities through various projects, including helping with survey and layout of the track and field for Simms High School, and was also a dedicated and active member of the American Legion and the Elks Lodge.

Above all, Jim took great pride in his family. His love was especially evident in the joy he found with his great-grandchildren. Whether attending ball games, concerts, birthdays, or holidays, he was always there cheering them on, playing games, laughing, joking, and beaming with pride. Jim touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his devotion to family and the pride he took in his work and service.

Jim is survived by his wife, Connie; his sons, Jim (Debbie) and Rob; his brother Robert (Michelle); his grandsons Adam (Michelle), Taylor (Chrissy); his great-grandchildren Zoey, Brayker and Tripp; and numerous family members, friends, and community members who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Eula and Robert Thoroughman and his brother Richard Thoroughman.

A celebration of Jim’ s life will be held graveside at the Hillside Cemetery in Cascade, Montana on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 11:00am.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.