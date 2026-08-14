Obituary: Janet Mae Duffy

Janet Mae Duffy, 61, passed away on July 27th, 2026. A Celebration of Life is being held for her at Giant Springs Park in Great Falls, Montana on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 2PM.

Janet was born on August 22, 1964, to George Duffy and Floris Duffy (Mullins) in Whitefish, Montana. Janet graduated from Simms High School in 1982. She continued her education at Flathead Valley Community College before earning her bachelor's degree from the University of Montana.

Throughout her career, Janet owned J.M. Duffy Consulting and served as the director of several nonprofit organizations. Her professional accomplishments included serving as Vice President of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce in Laughlin, Nevada, and Executive Director of the YMCA in Great Falls, Montana. Janet approached every role with dedication, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to strengthening the communities she served. She excelled in every endeavor she pursued, leaving a lasting impact on the organizations and the people whose lives she touched.

Outside of her career accomplishments, Janet was involved in many community activities like the Exchange Club, and she volunteered for Alliance for Youth, the Food Bank, and wherever she saw a need for help. Janet loved to travel and she loved music and would go to concerts whenever she could. She also had a passion for art and enjoyed cooking.

A favorite quote of Janet’s was “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breaths away.”

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, George and Floris Duffy and Dillon Balera.

She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa “Audy” Medina; son, Tyler Duffy; and brother, Dean Duffy.

Janet had a kindred spirit and a warm smile for all, whether it was at first glance with someone she crossed paths with or a long conversation with someone she grew up with. She was colorful, admirable and a rare type of listener. Someone who hears more than just spoken words, she tuned into others pain and suffering they encountered without judgement to let them know they never had to fight any of their battles alone. She built trust by letting others feel truly seen and valued. This was shown in so many ways, along with her immense lifelong volunteering in the communities she called home.

There is something to be said and shined upon with her many years of service giving back to the community and the countless lives she touched. Janet was always thinking of others, showing empathy and giving words of affirmation. It shaped the person she was and impacted many more. If there was an opportunity in her hands, she thought of all the ways to not only accomplish it, but to go above and beyond with her creativity to make an organization, idea or group thrive. Her encouragement and bravery in trying new things took her so many places in her life that made for adventures and memories she cherished deep in her heart.

When she wasn’t giving back, she appreciated her passion for art and music, constantly finding new artists and songs that made her feel alive. She was a true foodie and phenomenal cook. She invited anyone she could with open arms to make sure they had a seat at the table and felt included. Although she faced some hardships in her life her perseverance and dedication made you in awe of all she was truly capable of. Janet was a ray of sunshine, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, filled with so much compassion to give. Those who knew her felt extremely lucky to have her by their side as a constant blessing. She was without a doubt a beautiful soul inside and out. She will be missed.