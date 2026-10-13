Obituary: Jay Potter

Jay Potter, aged 87, passed away on October 3, 2026. He grew up in Browning and Bozeman, MT. His mom and dad moved to Stanford in 1946, where he learned the meat and cattle business from his father. Jay served in Korea in the US Army in the late 50s and returned home to work.

He loved hunting elk and was quite proficient. Jay loved cutting wood.

Jay was one of the first Jaycees in Stanford and helped start the CM Russell Stampede in 1964.

Jay and his dad sold their meat business in the late 90s, and Jay bought the Blackfoot Market in Lincoln, MT. He retired in his early 70s and moved to Simms, MT, for a few years.

Jay was a Mason for over 50 years. He also belonged to AA for almost 44 years. He was very active in AA and promoted AA wherever he resided.

He started spending winters in southern U.S. His summers, he resided at Arrastra Creek, near Helmville, MT.

Jay is survived by his brother, Bill; his nephews, Lincoln and Carson Potter; and their six children.

Jay's kind heart and helpful hand will be missed by all.

Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Riverside Cemetery with military honors. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Jay’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family at www.bentonfh.com.

