Obituary: Jean "Jeanie" Frances Sloan

Jean "Jeanie" Frances Sloan, aged 88, was called home to Heaven on August 25, 2026. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a cherished sister and loyal friend, and the wonderfully spunky, fun-loving "Poppa Grandma" whose greatest joy was her family.

Jeanie was born in Great Falls, Montana, on March 11, 1938, to Eugene and Francis Cox. She had a mischievous streak from the very beginning. As the oldest daughter, she often kept her parents on their toes, and they frequently sent her younger sister, Janice, along in hopes that having her little sister nearby might keep her out of trouble. It rarely worked. Janice happily followed along on Jeanie's adventures and became the keeper of many stories. Together they spent much of their summers at the family cabin in Sun River Canyon, playing in the riverbeds, boating, and fishing. Jeanie took ballet, tap, and piano lessons and was known to break into a cartwheel in her living room or twirl a baton to entertain her grandchildren years later.

Jean attended Great Falls High School, where she met her lifelong best friend, Marilyn Myre, during her sophomore year. Marilyn was Jeanie's trusted confidante and partner in mischief throughout their youth. After their husbands passed away, Jeanie spoke with Marilyn and Janice nearly every day. Those friendships reflected one of her greatest gifts: she showed up faithfully for the people she loved. Whether someone needed comfort, a listening ear, a laugh, or simply companionship, she made sure they never felt alone.

She married Phillip "Phil" Sloan in 1961, and together they built a loving home and raised three children, Debra, Douglas, and Renata. When her children were young, she worked in the school cafeteria so she could "keep an eye on them" and stay close to their daily lives. She and Phil were actively involved in their children's sports and school activities, always present and always cheering them on. They loved dancing, vacations to visit Janice and her husband Steve in California, and trips to Las Vegas and Reno, where they enjoyed playing poker and slot machines together.

After attending Great Falls College of Business, Jeanie spent most of her career at First National Bank, where she worked her way up to Loan Officer. She was affectionately known as "Da Goose," a nickname proudly displayed on her personalized license plates as she cruised around Great Falls. She remained closely connected to the many friendships she built throughout her life, enjoying retirement luncheons with former coworkers and gatherings with her Great Falls High School Class of 1956 friends until her final year of life.

In the early 1980s, Jean and Phil moved to Riverview C to care for Jeanie's father. That house remained her home until the year before her passing and became the center of countless family memories and traditions. It was a house filled with favorite meals, messy baking, creative crafts, over-the-top holidays, competitive family game nights, slumber parties, and laughter.

Nothing brought Jeanie more joy than being a grandmother. She embraced the role of "Poppa Grandma" with her whole heart. She spoiled her grandchildren and took a genuine interest in whatever they cared about. If they loved something, she wanted to know about it and be part of it. Whether it was attending sports and school activities, playing Nintendo, watching MTV, or simply spending time talking, she wanted to be involved in their world. She loved to “shop until you drop,” late-night scary movies, Poppa’s buttered popcorn, Taco Treat, ChiChis, Howard's Pizza, and iced mocha runs during weekend sleepovers.

As her grandkids who lived nearby grew older, she became their personal chauffeur, right in the middle of the action, happily driving them and their friends all over town. While she was fun and always up for an adventure, she also kept a watchful eye on everyone, making sure they stayed safe and out of trouble.

Jeanie loved every holiday and was incredibly generous to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also had quite the sweet tooth. Her great-grandchildren, Mikah and Emmett, knew exactly where to find her powdered mini donuts, candy, and soda stashes and loved raiding them whenever they visited "Squacky," as they affectionately called her.

We would be remiss not to acknowledge that Jean also endured profound loss in her life. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Phil; daughter, Debra Sloan Eve; son, Douglas Sloan; and granddaughter, Josi Eve. She also lived with macular degeneration and severe arthritis in her later years, and losing her ability to drive took away much of the independence and spontaneity she treasured. Yet, Jean never dwelled on her hardships or pain to others; instead, she remained a source of comfort, strength, and humor for all of those around her. Through her example, she taught her family quiet resilience, acceptance, and the importance of spending time together.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Renata Sloan; sister, Janice Schulz; grandchildren, Theresa Urband (Daniel), Grant Eve (Mercede), Kati Harrison (Jeramy), Kalli Kline (Joel Teune), Cassidy Kline (Ross Masters); bonus granddaughter, Shelby Beck; and great-grandchildren, Mikah Eve, Emmett Eve, Charlotte Urband, Noah Urband, “Josi #2” Teune, and Kobe LaRocque.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Allyson Riehl, Jean's special friend and caretaker, for the companionship and care she provided during the final two years of her life. Their adventures together became the highlight of Jean's days. The family is also deeply grateful to the Highgate Senior Living team for their compassionate care.

We take comfort in knowing she is free from pain and reunited in Heaven with her family members and pets. In her memory, please remember to answer the phone, offer the ride, listen to the story, and be available to someone in need.

In accordance with Jean's wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter or the Great Falls Rescue Mission. These are organizations Jean supported monthly.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

