Obituary: Jean Joramo

Have I told you lately that I love you?

Jean Joramo passed away at almost 96, with the amazing support of The Great Falls Benefis Peace Hospice. She was born Jean Hays Langager in Detroit Lakes MN. She moved to Great Falls MT in 1981 so her youngest, James Torgerson, could attend the school for the deaf and live at home. One year later, she married Russ Joramo and they enjoyed a long life together, Rving in Glacier, Parker, AZ, and visiting children, until Russ passed away a year ago last August.

Mom graduated from college as a speech pathologist in 1979 and had a long career in MT and in MN, working with handicapped children. She loved children and helping them was one of the great joys of her life.

Mom never met a thrift store or rummage sale she didn’t love. She was also passionate about baking bread, her garden and birds, planting trees, quilting, sewing pajamas for her grandkids, and making friends with every person she met.

Jean is survived by her brother Jack Langager and his wife Dorothy, daughter Kea Ireland of Seattle (Spouse Eileen), her son Earl Torgerson of Bismarck ND (Spouse Pam), daughter Susan Gjersvig, of Detroit Lakes MN (Spouse James), James Torgerson of Brighton, CO (Spouse Lori) and stepdaughter Lori Helegson of Great Falls and many nieces and nephews she considered her children. She has 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, with an eleventh on the way. All of which brought her great happiness.

Special thanks to friends Roger, Karla and George who took such good care of her this last year. In lieu of a service, her family will celebrate her and Russ’ life in Glacier next summer. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Benefis Peace Hospice or The First Methodist Church of Great Falls for their free meals for the community. She is missed so.

