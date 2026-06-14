Obituary: Jerry Lyle Woods

Jerry Lyle Woods, 79, passed away on June 2, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Jerry was born on November 29, 1946, in Conrad, Montana, to Edgar Lyle Woods and Gertrude "Dolly" Helen Woods (Dahlen). He was the fourth of fourteen children and grew up on the family farm located north of Chester, MT. He attended Laird School through the eighth grade and graduated from Chester High School.

At nineteen years old, Jerry was drafted into the United States Army and served from December 1965 to October 1968. Following training as a Radio Repairman and Radar Maintenance Specialist, he served overseas in the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Specialist Fourth Class (SP4). For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged on October 20, 1968.

After returning home from the U.S. Army, Jerry spent a period of time operating the family farm. He later married Dona McKenty, and together they welcomed their daughter Dana into the world. The family lived on the Furnell Ranch, now known as Wehr Ranch, for a period of time before moving to Havre.

On February 2, 1981, Jerry made the decision to get sober, which would be one of the most important turning points in his life. 2026 marked 45-years sober for him. He found God and purpose in sobriety and spent the rest of his life helping hundreds of people find sobriety, hope, and a better life. By example, he guided many people to find a God of their understanding and a path forward where they thought none existed. If someone was struggling, Jerry was there. If he hadn't seen someone for a while, he was likely to go looking for them. Beneath his rough-around-the-edges demeanor was a man with a big heart, who deeply cared for people.

In 1989, Jerry returned to Havre to be closer to his daughter, Dana, and eventually, his grandchildren. He was immensely proud of them, rarely missing an opportunity to talk about their accomplishments. More often than not, he would show up with no warning to check in on the grandkids' lives. The front door would fly open and there would be Jerry with a big hello and maybe a growl if the mood suited him. He made time for them in every aspect of their lives. Jerry showed his love through action; driving the grandkids wherever they needed or wanted to go, buying them their first cars, and always checking in on them to make sure they were being safe. Being part of their lives wasn't something he made time for—it was simply who he was.

That love for family didn't stop at the edge of town. He put thousands of miles on the road over the years just to stay close to his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Sometimes a phone call, a visit, or just knocking on the door unannounced. No matter how long it had been, family was family, and Jerry never let anyone forget that they were important to him.

Jerry loved to get a rise out of people, often making comments that challenged them simply to spark a reaction or lively conversation. He randomly sang old country songs to the grandkids, stuck out his dentures to scare or make kids laugh, and always had a wisecrack ready. Whether you found yourself laughing or laughing while shaking your head, one thing was certain—Jerry was always unabashedly Jerry.

Jerry discovered golf later in life and it became one of his favorite ways to spend a day. At the local course, he became known for booking tee times on “Jerry time,” based on what he was having for breakfast that morning, rather than what the clock said. Jerry liked to win and wasn't above a friendly little trash talk, but what he enjoyed most was the time spent with friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Lyle Woods and Gertrude "Dolly" Woods; his brother, Dean Woods; his sister, Angie Kelly; an infant sibling, and other extended family.

He is survived by his daughter, Dana Pyette (Jay Pyette); his grandchildren, Bryn Robertson, Jessica Pyette, Kiana Emge (Josh Emge), Brandon Robertson, and Ty Pyette; his siblings, Carol Ann Dunn, Bill Woods, Virginia Wehr, Arnie Woods, Mary Jo Meredith, Jean Patera, Cindy Davis, Pete Woods, Penny Schied, and David Woods; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, dear friends, and countless people whose lives were touched by his kindness, guidance, encouragement, and support.

Jerry will be remembered for his generous heart, his endless commitment to helping others, and his deep love for family. Whether he was offering a ride, checking in on a friend, sharing his recovery experience, chatting with his grandchildren, or enjoying a round of golf with friends, Jerry's greatest gift was simply showing up for the people he loved. His legacy lives on in the family he loved, the people he helped, and the many lives that are better because he was part of them.

A memorial service will be held at Chester Cemetery on June 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather afterward at Chester City Park to share stories and memories of Jerry. Food and refreshments will be provided.

In honor of Jerry's life, the family encourages acts of kindness, helping someone in need, supporting a person on their recovery journey, or spending time with family and friends—the things that mattered most to him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.