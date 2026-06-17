Obituary: Jerry W. Townsend

Jerry W. Townsend passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 14, 2026. At the age of 82, Jerry lived many lifetimes in his one. He had a lot of close calls in his younger, wilder days that made him appreciate his 82 years all the more. As a young boy growing up on the Elk Run Ranch in the Highwood Mountains, his life was full of everything a ranch kid cherishes. Always outside, his mom often joked that she knew where he was by the direction his dog came from when she called.

Jerry was an entrepreneur from an early age, starting his own beaver trap line at just 12 years old. He woke up early every morning to check his lines before he would make his trip to school. Many other business ventures followed in his teen years, some successful, some not. One of those ventures is the reason there are still rabbits roaming the ranch to this day.

Jerry spoke lovingly of the one-room school house he attended and his teacher, Ms. Mamie Streit. He was an avid learner who believed in the power of education and believed people should continue to educate themselves, regardless of age. Jerry was a very proud graduate of Highwood Public Schools, graduating as the valedictorian for the class of 1962. In his mind, there was no better place to receive an education, and anyone fortunate enough to graduate from Highwood was better for it. Post high school, Jerry attended Montana State University, using his beloved corvette to travel between the ranch and Bozeman. After he graduated with a degree in civil engineering, he was immediately hired by Caterpillar. As a sales representative for Caterpillar, his career took him all over the world. Jerry spent time in most of the U.S. states, as well as overseas. He lived in both Switzerland and South Africa for a period of time. He loved working for Caterpillar and always had a story to share about his time with them.

In 1974, the ranch called Jerry home, as his dad was ready to retire. He always said that it was an easy decision to return to the ranch. While he loved his career with Caterpillar, he always knew that the ranch would be where he landed permanently. And he did. The life of a cattle rancher is not an easy path, but Jerry chose ranch life with unmatched courage and considerable pride. He never doubted that the Elk Run Ranch was where he was meant to be. He loved horses and raised and broke more than a few in his lifetime. He believed that the work of the ranch should be done on horseback, not with “those darn machines.” As time went on, Jerry came around a bit and could be found bebopping around the ranch on his ATV. But truly, there was no place he would rather be than on top of his horse. Jerry’s work ethic was unmatched. He worked seven days a week and kept a daily log of all his accomplishments, as well as the precipitation that was received that day. He always used to tell his kids, “Find something you love to do, and you will never work a day in your life.” On a busy work day, Jerry and his children would often stop for lunch on the top of the mountain. While looking out over the ranch, he would say with pride, “How do you like my office?” Even after traveling all over the world, he believed in his heart that there is no place more beautiful than the Elk Run Ranch. (Switzerland was a close second.) Jerry’s love for the land ran deep. It was a sacred place for him. This love of the land led him to the Montana Land Reliance, where he served as a Board Member for many years.

Jerry was an avid hunter from an early age. As a teenager, when the school called to say that Jerry wasn’t in class, his mom would quickly check where he kept his gun and then respond, “His rifle is missing. He must have gone hunting.” He was lucky to have the chance to hunt all over the world, from Alaska to South Africa. One would be hard pressed to find an animal he didn’t hunt. With a deep respect for wildlife and never one to be greedy, Jerry only shot an animal if it was the largest he had encountered, with the intent of leaving anything smaller for the next hunter.

Jerry loved his family and was the first to brag about his children and grandchildren to anyone who would listen. He believed in his kids in the way only a parent could, always telling his four children that the sky is the limit. He encouraged his daughters by telling them that they could do anything a man could do, and most things better. Jerry had a soft spot for his wife Joan and respected her deeply. She was always the first he would go to when he needed advice. His time spent with friends around the kitchen table and a good cup of coffee was the perfect way to start his day. The perfect ending was a glass of red wine, his favorite Fox News, or a good read of his Epoch Times. Everyone who had the pleasure of loving him always knew where he stood on any topic. Jerry was never shy to express his opinions, but always welcomed a different point of view. If anyone ever lived the phrase, we can agree to disagree, it was Jerry Townsend. When he disagreed with someone, he did so respectfully and without judgment. He actually encouraged people to try to see issues from another person’s perspective.

Jerry lived his life to the absolute fullest and crammed a lot of adventure and fun into his time spent on this earth. The stories of a life well lived will be cherished and remembered for generations to come. Jerry W. Townsend was born on January 30, 1944 to Wally and Ellen Townsend. He was one of five children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Julie (Townsend) Shepherd, brother John Hawkins, and his nephew Charlie Townsend. He is survived by his wife Joan (Grossman) Townsend, sons Trevor (Tasha) Townsend, Dustin (Andrea) Townsend, daughters Jessica (Colter) Tinsen, and Tamariel (Tim) Christopher, grandkids Kai and Rylan Townsend, Trinity and Treyton Tinsen, Caden, Camden and Cooper Christopher, and Samuel and Lucas Townsend, sister, Bonnie Warren and brother Pete (Tammy) Townsend. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch or the Highwood Public School Foundation. The family will be having a private service.

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