Obituary: Jerry Wayne Schuster “Shu"

Jerry Wayne Schuster “Shu,” passed away in Great Falls, Montana on Sunday, August 9, 2026, surrounded by his loving wife and devoted family.

Jerry was born on December 2, 1951, in Billings, Montana, to proud parents Frank and Ethel Schuster. He spent his joyful adolescence growing up in Billings and attended Billings West High School, where he graduated in 1970. He was a star athlete who lettered in multiple sports, but baseball was his true calling and passion. Jerry was a left-handed pitcher who had a searing hot 95+ MPH fastball that “moved” alongside a wicked curveball. In 1970, he was drafted in the 41st round (843 overall) by the New York Yankees. Jerry traveled across the United States playing baseball competitively until an elbow injury forced a new direction and horizon.

He enrolled at the University of Montana where he studied History, Political Science, and Psephology. He graduated and achieved his B.A. in 1974. Continuing his higher education in Missoula, he enrolled at the University of Montana Law School and secured his J.D. in 1977. After graduating from law school, Jerry practiced law as an attorney specializing in construction/commercial litigation, labor relations, and employment law, alongside insurance claims. During his legal career, he established his own law firm practice and worked for other legal firms across Montana.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

