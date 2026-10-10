Obituary: Jill Katherine Del Grande

Jill Katherine Del Grande, 74, passed away on August 14, 2026.

A Celebration of Jill's Life will be held on November 7th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Best Western GranTree Inn. A time to share remembrances will begin at 2 pm.

The Hotel has set aside rooms at a special rate. Tell them you are coming for the Jill Del Grande Memorial.

We look forward to all of Jill and Craig's friends who will come and hopefully share a story or two of Jill's Amazing Life!!

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]