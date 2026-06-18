Obituary: Jim Bridgeford

James Lee "Jim" Bridgeford, 74, of Lewistown, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 15, 2026, following a long battle with health issues.

Jim was born September 6, 1951, in Lewistown, to Walter and Anne (Tucek) Bridgeford. He grew up alongside his siblings, Don, Joe, and Ken Bridgeford as well as his cousins Larry and Bill Bridgeford who were like brothers.

In 1972, Jim joined the United States Navy, where he served until 1974, achieving the rank of Seaman Apprentice. Jim deployed on the USS Dubuque (LPD8) where he participated in Operation Linebacker II in the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of Vietnam. After his time in the Navy, Jim worked a variety of jobs in the construction and mining industries throughout his life.

Jim was married twice; first to Jennifer Erickson and later to Glenda Bevis. He and Jennifer had two children: Susan and Rob. He and Glenda had three children: LeAnna, Krystal, and Brad.

Those who knew Jim will remember his great sense of humor and quick wit. He was highly intelligent, endlessly mischievous, and always ready with a joke or a story. He could often be found puttering around the pasture on his tractor.

Jim was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his grandchildren, Veronica, Robert, Jeremy, Shelbye, Mason, Maya, Marisetta, Adeline, and Alexander; and his great-grandchildren, Lenora and Jonah.

He is survived by his aunt, Dorothy (Francis) Weinheimer of Moore, MT; his children, Susan (Jim) Skinner of Billings, MT, Rob Bridgeford of Parrish, FL, Krystal (Josiah) Bridgeford of Billings, MT, and Brad (Blakely) Bridgeford of Lewistown, MT; his brothers, Joe and Ken Bridgeford both of Lewistown, MT; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anne Bridgeford; his brother, Don Bridgeford; his daughter, LeAnna Bridgeford; his 'brothers' Larry Bridgeford and Bill Bridgeford; his partner, Dottie Vistuba; Glenda Bevis, mother of LeAnna, Krystal, and Brad; and Jennifer (Erickson) Brady, mother of Susan and Rob.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. at Creel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.

“When I die and they lay me to rest, I'm gonna go to the place that's the best.”

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