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Obituary: Jim Russell Orr

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He was born on May 25, 1961, in Choteau, Montana, to Everett and Marjorie (Russell) Orr. He graduated from Valier High School in 1979. He had many career opportunities throughout his life until he retired. He started out at Falls Supply, followed by HCL and ITB (Intercontinental Truck Body), before working as a salesman in agriculture with Frontline Ag until his retirement.
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Posted

Jim Russell Orr, 65, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2026, at Valier Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Valier Senior Center, both in Valier, Montana.

He was born on May 25, 1961, in Choteau, Montana, to Everett and Marjorie (Russell) Orr. He graduated from Valier High School in 1979. He had many career opportunities throughout his life until he retired. He started out at Falls Supply, followed by HCL and ITB (Intercontinental Truck Body), before working as a salesman in agriculture with Frontline Ag until his retirement.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com 

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