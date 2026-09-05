Obituary: Jody Lynn Jorgensen

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jody Lynn Jorgensen. Jody passed on September 1, 2026, after a long hard-fought battle with liver disease. Jody was born on February 10, 1975, in Great Falls, Montana, to mom and dad, Sandy and Hal.

Shortly after graduation, Jody married her then-husband Phil and relocated to Japan as Phil was in the US military. She became fast friends with other military wives and families. She loved experiencing another culture, although she never quite mastered the language.

Jody spent most of her adult life as a caregiver caring for children. She loved children of all ages. Jody was a loving, caring person who would do almost anything for anyone if she was asked.

She dearly loved her family, friends, and of course her cats. She loved the outdoors, camping and spending time at the family cabin in Lincoln, Montana. Give her mountains, fresh air, a roaring fire, and Jody was one happy lady.

Jody is survived by her mother, Sandy Young; stepfather, Bruce Young Peoria of Arizona; stepmother, Bonnie Jorgensen of Great Falls; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Levi Jordan Stevensville of Montana; brother, Brian Bistodeau of Whitefish; and several nieces and nephews, all in Montana. Jody had a long-term partner, Scott.

Jody’s father, Hal Jorgensen, sadly passed in 2022.

Private services for Jody will be held next summer at the cabin Jody so dearly loved. Spread your wings and soar, my beautiful girl; you will forever be loved and missed. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

