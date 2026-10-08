Obituary: Joe Griff Flammond

Joe Griff Flammond passed away on September 15th, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on September 18th, 1975, in Cut Bank, Montana to June Hameline and Bernie Flammond.

Joe attended school in Cut Bank until he moved to Great Falls in high school and graduated from Great Falls High. Following his high school graduation, he joined the Army and served for 8 years with the C CO 1-36 Infantry. He continued to serve his country in the National Guard while he pursued a medical degree at MSU Great Falls and MSU Northern.

Joe was caring, kind, smart, dependable, and driven. He was also quick-witted and funny, with an infectious laugh and a wonderful sense of humor. Those who knew him will always remember his stories, his laughter, and the way he could bring a smile to those around him.

Family was incredibly important to Joe. He shared a special bond with his dad, spending every Sunday having dinner together and enjoying time working on his car. We could always count on Joe to be there for his dad, and that brought great comfort to our family.

Joe was also a wonderful uncle. He loved attending his nieces' and nephews' activities and was always there to support them. He helped build Barbie houses and toys, offered advice on video games, and was present for holidays and family gatherings. His nieces and nephews knew they could count on their Uncle Joe, and they loved him dearly.

Joe had a true adventurous spirit. He loved to travel and was always looking forward to the next adventure. His time in the Army took him to Europe, where he enjoyed exploring the countryside. He later traveled to Japan to visit his cousin Curtis and took many trips with family and friends. His cousin Carla shared his love of adventure, and their travels together created many wonderful memories and plenty of laughter.

Joe's love of adventure even included his cat, Sasha, who traveled with him from Montana to Arizona, then to Maine, and eventually back home to Montana. Sasha held a very special place in Joe's heart.

Joe also cared deeply about the people he served in his work, caring for dementia patients and the elderly. He treated his patients with dignity and respect and worked hard to help them maintain as much independence and freedom as possible. His coworkers and military friends became like family, and he maintained many of those friendships throughout his life.

Joe enjoyed bowling, cribbage, science fiction and fantasy, traveling, and most of all, spending time with the people he loved.

We will miss Joe's humor, his stories, his kindness, his adventurous spirit, and especially that contagious laugh. We will miss having him with us at family gatherings and knowing that he was always there when we needed him.

Joe lived a life filled with family, friendship, service, laughter, and adventure. The memories he gave us will remain with us always.

Joe, you will be deeply missed, but you will never be forgotten. May you rest peacefully.

A Memorial Service is being held for Joe on October 17, 2026, at 11AM at the Little Shell Cultural Center in Great Falls, MT.

