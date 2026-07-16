Obituary: John Ball

John Ball, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, soldier, fireman, and friend, passed away leaving behind a legacy of service, faith, and loyalty.

John was born on May 29, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana, to John Elvin Ball and Lois Weber. He was raised in a family defined by hard work, determination, and faith. His family built and operated the Village Inn and the Ulm Bar for more than 40 years. As one of nine children, John and his siblings were guided by strong values and a deep commitment to their Catholic faith. The family eventually moved to Great Falls so the children could attend Central Catholic School, an experience that helped form the foundation of John's lifelong faith. That faith was later strengthened through the community he found among his Cursillo family and friends. His devotion to God remained steadfast throughout his life and brought comfort to those who faced the difficult decisions surrounding his passing.

After occasionally challenging the patience and convictions of the nuns at the Ursuline Centre, John and his brother, Louie joined the Army. While his active Army service was relatively brief, his military career would ultimately span 39 years. The vast majority of that time was spent with the Montana Air National Guard's 120th Fighter Wing.

Throughout his career, John formed lifelong friendships and found great purpose in the fire department. Attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, he took immense pride in his service, but some of his greatest satisfaction came from fighting wildland fires at the end of each summer. This work allowed him to blend his profession with his deep love of the outdoors.

John spent a lifetime in nature, packing into the backcountry, hunting, fishing, and guiding others through Montana's wilderness. Some of his strongest friendships were forged on hunting trips, fishing excursions, and pack trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The mountains were not simply a destination for John; they were home.

Eventually, John settled down enough to welcome a son, Jace, into his life. As a single father, he raised Jace alongside the people and places he loved most. Jace became a fixture at the fire station, the cabin at Benchmark, and on countless pack trips into the wilderness. Through his father's guidance, Jace experienced the Montana backcountry more thoroughly than many people ever will. John often reminded those around him of just how fortunate they were, gazing over a pristine river or mountain valley and asking with a grin, "I wonder what the poor people are doing right now?"

In time, Jace followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Air National Guard. This continuation of service reflected the work ethic, values, and opportunities John had provided for so many years.

It was during this chapter of life that John met one of the most influential people he would ever know, Carolyn.

Carolyn's love softened the soldier and brought even greater joy and purpose to his life. Together they built a family and became grandparents to seven wonderful grandchildren. The couple chased adventures across campsites, states, and even countries. Alaska, Iceland, and the Grand Canyon became destinations not only for John and Carolyn, but also for many cherished friends who shared in their travels.

As the years passed and travel became less frequent, Bible studies, card parties, football games, and gatherings with friends filled their days. Their journeys became shorter but no less meaningful, often centered around the sporting events, milestones, and weddings of their growing family. Their blessings multiplied again with the arrival of two great-grandchildren.

While John was deeply devoted to his military career and family, he was nearly as devoted to his friends. He never lacked for a story, a joke, or an invitation to join him on an adventure. Whether around a campfire, in the saddle, or gathered around a table with family and friends, John had a remarkable ability to bring people together through his humor, warmth, and larger-than-life personality.

Horses were among John's greatest passions. They provided some of his happiest moments and occasionally led him into adventures that, in hindsight, perhaps should not have happened. Yet those very adventures became the stories he loved to tell and the memories his family and friends will cherish forever. He believed life was meant to be lived fully and enable everyone around him to do the same.

John will be remembered for his strong work ethic, unwavering faith, loyalty to his friends, devotion to his family, and commitment to serving something greater than himself. He led by example, teaching those around him the values of hard work, integrity, perseverance, and gratitude.

John is preceded in death by his parents John and Lois Ball; and siblings, Frances Ball, Frank Ball, Louie Ball and Marian Menke. He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Carolyn; his son, Jace Ball (Lisa, Alexa, and Jacob); his daughters, Sherry Shay (Paul, Michael, Erin, and Elizabeth), Amy Jones (Tim, Darby (Juliet and Isabel), and Emma); and his sisters, Mardie Gardner, Lois Petersen, Pauline Hollern, and Kathy Marmesh.

Though he will be deeply missed, John's legacy lives on in the family he nurtured, the friendships he cherished, the country he served, and the countless stories that will continue to be shared around campfires, trails, and family tables for generations to come.

Please join his family and friends as Military honors will be bestowed at the Ball Joint on Saturday July 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Club in Great Falls at 2:00 p.m.

Ball Joint: 160 Sun Meadows Road, Great Falls, MT

or: https://maps.app.goo.gl/MnRd63hHyyDgKShX7

Great Falls Elks Lodge #214: 500 1st Ave S., Great Falls, MT

or: https://maps.app.goo.gl/F1uif6GZG6nruMjGA

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all gifts be sent to Benefis Peace Hospice of Great Falls, MT.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

