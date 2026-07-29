Obituary: John Charles Kendall

John Charles Kendall, born on January 15, 1945, passed away in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by the love of his family, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories and a legacy of hard work, kindness, and devotion.

John was the beloved son of Nadine and William Kendall and was one of twelve children, growing up alongside his 11 siblings in a large and loving family that helped shape the man he became. A skilled diesel mechanic by trade, John took great pride in his work and was known for his strong work ethic, mechanical talent, and willingness to lend a helping hand. Whether repairing engines or tackling projects around the yard, he found satisfaction in working with his hands and making things better than he found them.

John had a true passion for his work and cherished every chance he had to teach his children and grandchildren, passing along not only his mechanical skills but also his love for the trade.

John shared a beautiful life with his beloved wife, Sharon Kendall, who preceded him in death. Together they enjoyed countless hours creating arts and crafts, especially ceramics, painting, and coloring. Their shared creativity and companionship brought them both great happiness throughout the years.

He was a proud father of six, John, Anna, Deana, Dayna, Jack, and Steven; a devoted stepfather to three, Marty, Pebbles, and Lisa; and a loving grandfather to many grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in his heart. His family was his greatest accomplishment, and he cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. John had many passions that reflected his adventurous spirit and love of simple pleasures.

He was an avid movie buff with an impressive collection of films and never tired of watching his favorite westerns or programs on the History Channel. He also enjoyed collecting knives and appreciated the craftsmanship and stories behind each piece. His love for the outdoors was especially evident during the years he spent in Montana, a place he proudly called home.

Some of his happiest moments were spent at the lake, fishing, boating, and taking in the beauty of nature. He also loved firing up the barbecue to cook for family and friends, creating memories that will be treasured for years to come. John had a special bond with his dogs, whose companionship brought him comfort, laughter, and unconditional love. They were a constant source of joy throughout his life.

John will be remembered for his quiet strength, dependable nature, generous heart, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on through his six children, his extended family, and the many lives he touched with his kindness, wisdom, and gentle spirit.

Though he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Sharon, and his children, Anna and Steven, his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered every day.

