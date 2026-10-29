Obituary: John Claude Brown

August 8, 1992 – October 23, 2026

John Claude Brown, endearingly known as “John John,” was born on August 8, 1992, in Billings, Montana. Throughout his life, John called several Montana communities home, including Shepherd, Billings, Butte, Boulder, and Great Falls.

John had a creative spirit and a deep appreciation for the things that brought him happiness. He loved beadwork and making jewelry, especially necklaces, where he could express himself through his creativity. He also enjoyed artwork and freedom of artistic expression. Whether working on a piece of jewelry or spending time with his artwork.

One of John's greatest passions was recycling. He cared deeply about the environment and enjoyed talking about recycling and sharing his ideas with those around him. One of his dreams was to open his own recycling plant someday. John also dreamed of building a future for himself through entrepreneurship, both in his professional life and in the family life he hoped to create.

John most recently worked as a store stocker at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, where he continued to be part of his community. He had a way of making others feel comfortable and welcomed, and those who met him quickly grew fond of him. With his easygoing personality and caring heart, John was rarely upset and was often found in good spirits. He found comfort and happiness in the simplicity of things. He loved sitting in his room, listening to music while gently rocking in his chair, and going for walks outdoors. He enjoyed sharing conversations about his interests and hobbies, especially recycling, and those who spent time with him will remember the enthusiasm he brought to the things he loved.

John will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his creativity, his love of music and the outdoors, his passion for recycling, and the dreams he carried in his heart. Though he will be deeply missed, the memories of John and the joy he brought to others will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

John is survived by his mother, Katherine Brown, of Deer Lodge, Montana; his brother, Jessea Brown of Tulsa, OK; and his sisters, Cody Brown, of Deer Lodge, Montana, Katie Brown, and Echo Hillesland, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Glenda Lawrence.

A Funeral Service is being held for John on October 30, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT, with a visitation one hour prior.

