Obituary: John H. Storment

John H. Storment, age 85 of Great Falls, Montana, passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 9, 2026. He was born on July 17, 1940 in Eugene, Oregon with remaining family ties in both Great Falls, Montana and Southern Oregon.

Even though he referred to Montana as home, John enjoyed spending time on the Oregon coast and the coastal beaches of Washington State. His career began with service in the United States Navy Medical Service Corp (MSC) with overseas duty in Vietnam. John retired from naval service with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Following naval retirement, John held various leadership positions in Hospital Administration.

John enjoyed road trips exploring Montana and it was not uncommon to hear John and his spouse Millie Storment were off on an adventure flying military space A or on a cruise.

John will be remembered by his spouse Mildred Storment and extended family which includes his children and great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will military honors will be held at a later date.