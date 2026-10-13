Obituary: John Oray Kapamos

John Oray Kapamos passed away on October 7th, 2026, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 83. There will be a service held at a future date.

He was born on May 17, 1943, in Fresno, California, to Leo Kapamos and Mary (Holt) Kapamos. He graduated from Clover Park High School on June 9, 1966, and later earned a degree in interior design in 1975.

John proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal. Following his military service, he pursued his interests and built a life centered around his work and passions.

John worked as an antique dealer and was the co-owner of Yesterdaze, located in the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, from 1997 to 2009. His work reflected his appreciation for history, antiques, and the stories behind the things people cherish.

John lived in Seattle from 1985 to 2009 before making his home in Great Falls, Montana, where he resided from 2009 to 2026. Throughout his life, he maintained an interest in football and history, two subjects that brought him enjoyment.

John will be remembered for his service to his country, his work as an antique dealer, and his enduring interests in football and history. His life touched many people, and his memory will live on through the family and loved ones who knew him.

Preceeded in death by; Donald Melvin Hensley Sr. whom John shared 20 years of his life with and was his longtime partner. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Ronald Hensley; stepdaughter, Sheila Hensley; and stepson, Mark Hensley.

He is survived by; his stepsons, Guy Hensley of Phoenix, Arizona and Donald Melvin Hensley of Fort Benton, Montana; and stepdaughter, Julie Keele of Billings, Montana. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren.

