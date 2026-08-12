Obituary: Joseph Daniel Boland

Joseph Daniel Boland, 75, peacefully departed this world on Thursday, July 30, 2026, surrounded by his family and under the compassionate care of hospice.

Joe was born on June 20, 1951, in Great Falls, Montana, to his loving parents, Marguerite "Weetie" and John Boland. He grew up in Great Falls alongside his nine siblings, graduating from high school before attending the University of Montana, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later continued his education at Portland State University, earning a Master of Social Work degree.

Joe returned to Great Falls, where he dedicated himself to serving troubled youth and families as a counselor and social worker. Later in life, he made his way back to Missoula, where he worked in the Emergency Department at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, providing compassionate care to individuals experiencing mental health crises. He also maintained a private practice, continuing to serve others until his retirement.

A true Montana man, Joe found joy in the outdoors and embraced every season. Whether hunting, fishing, skiing, kayaking, or simply exploring, he was happiest surrounded by nature. He was an avid rockhound who often traveled in search of exceptional places to dig for treasures. Joe never met a stranger and had a remarkable gift for striking up conversations wherever he went. Friends and family will also remember him as a gifted musician, especially for his talent on the guitar.

Joe was a lifelong learner with an endlessly curious mind. He loved to travel, research, and contemplate the world and the people in it. He faithfully recorded his dreams each morning as part of a dream group, enjoying the process of reflection and interpretation. A member of the Missoula Buddhist Community, Joe found deep meaning in Buddhist teachings, which became a guiding foundation of his spiritual life.

Joe is survived by his children: Myriah Kuhl; Orrin Hart (Alicia Carter); Shannon Boland (Shawn Paylor); Nick Taylor (Jessee); Yuki Boland; and Cheyanne Boland; five grandchildren; his beloved partner, Brenda Ritch; his siblings: John Boland; Nancy Tabor (Steve); Gerald Boland (Robin); Dan Boland; Susann Carnahan (Rick); Cathy Venzke (Frank); Marguerite L. "Meg" Boland; his brother-in-law, Jim Dubas; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Weetie and John Boland; his siblings, Mary Jane Dubas and James Boland; and his beloved granddaughter, Bridgette.

A memorial service will be held in September in Great Falls. Details will be announced as they become available.

Joe's family hopes those who knew him will remember him whenever they hear Santana, see a bumblebee, smell the sagebrush after a summer rain, cast a fishing line, discover an interesting rock, or hear the gentle sound of a guitar. Above all, honor his memory by sharing kindness with a stranger, embracing the beauty of Montana, and remaining curious about the world-just as Joe did every day of his life.

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