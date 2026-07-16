Obituary: Joseph H. "Joe" Pepos

Joseph H. "Joe" Pepos, a lifelong resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2026, at the age of 86. Born on April 17, 1940, in Great Falls, Joe lived a full and vibrant life rooted in family, hard work, and a love for the outdoors.

Joe spent much of his career in construction as a heavy equipment operator specializing in cranes. A proud member of the Operating Engineers Union, he took great pride in his work and craftsmanship. In addition to his construction career, Joe was also a skilled welder and worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for four years in Havre, Montana. His dedication to his trade and strong work ethic were hallmarks of his professional life.

At the age of 18, Joe enlisted in the Montana Air National Guard, serving for four years as a weapons control system mechanic primarily stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. His service reflected his commitment to his community and country.

Joe married the love of his life, Julie Ferguson, with whom he shared an extraordinary 63 years of marriage. Joe and Julie worked closely together at the Genealogy Library. Together they built a family that brought him immense joy and pride. He is survived by Julie and their four children,JoAnn Brown of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Janet Pepos of Big Fork, Montana, Jennifer Pepos of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jim Pepos of Great Falls, Montana. Joe was also blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who brought light and joy to his later years.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sadie "Sally" Pepos, as well as his brothers John "Jack" Pepos and Larry Pepos. The loss of his brothers in recent years weighed heavily on him but also deepened his appreciation for family bonds.

Throughout his life, Joe pursued many hobbies that reflected his adventurous spirit and creative mind. In his younger days, he played football for Centerville High School and later became an avid football fan who enjoyed watching games and participating in fantasy football with his son Jim. He also dabbled in tennis and was passionate about hunting and fishing, particularly fly tying and fly fishing. Joe had a knack for building model cars and planes, showcasing his attention to detail and patience.

Joe cherished time spent on the family ranch with his father, even when it involved tasks like fixing fences that weren’t always to his liking. For relaxation, he found solace in country music, watching polka shows, and riding his beloved motorcycle pastime that brought him great joy.

Joe was raised in the Catholic tradition by his devout mother. His upbringing instilled values that guided him throughout his life as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Despite the demands of work that often took him away from home, Joe prioritized time with his family whenever possible. He had a sharp sense of humor that helped him navigate life with three spirited daughters who delighted in playing pranks on him. He found balance through moments of male bonding with his son, Jim.

Known for his conversational nature and love of debate, Joe enjoyed engaging discussions with friends and family, whether it was friendly banter with his brothers or thoughtful conversations with his children as they grew older. In retirement, he treasured reconnecting with old friends over coffee and valued these simple yet meaningful moments.

Joe’s legacy is one of hard work, love for family, and an enduring zest for life’s simple pleasures. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him and loved him.

The family wishes to thank Peace Hospice and their amazing staff in all their humble dedication and care of Joseph in his final days.

May Joseph H. "Joe" Pepos rest in peace as those who loved him find comfort in the many memories they shared together. A Funeral Service will be held on July 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1610 13th St S. A reception potluck/lunch to follow. Once the reception comes to an end, friends and family are encouraged to participate in laying Joe to rest in his final resting place with burial taking place at Hillside Cemetery in Cascade, MT.