Obituary: Joseph Smith

Joseph Smith

May 24, 1964 — Sep 25, 202

Joseph Stevin Smith of Missoula passed away gently and quietly on September 25, 2026 at the age of 62. He entered into rest at his home after a courageous battle with heart failure.

Joe was born in Great Falls, MT to the late Barbara J. (Cottrell) Smith and the late Raymond W. Smith on May 28, 1964. He was the youngest of six children. He attended McKinley Elementary School, Paris Gibson Jr. High, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1982. One of the defining chapters of his youth was his time singing as a talented soloist with Delphian Choir under the direction of Paul Ritter. The group traveled to Europe in his senior year.

After he graduated from high school, he moved to Helena, MT to help his brother run his pawn shop. He then moved to Los Angeles for a short time to check out big-city life for a few years and decided that Montana was where he belonged. He ultimately settled in Missoula where he found his heart.

Joe was extraordinarily skilled in gardening and landscaping, a passion he pursued throughout his life. A true artist at heart, he combined his love for nature with his creativity, becoming an avid rock and wood hunter and collecting unique butterfly and flower specimens for his artwork. Joe possessed a rare talent. He spent his life transforming the world around him into something more beautiful. His artwork was his passion.

To cross paths with Joe was to be welcomed with warmth. He moved through the world with a kind, gentle and loving spirit, possessing a gift that turned every stranger he met into an instant friend.

Joe was a Master Baker at Bernice's Bakery in Missoula for 17 years. Over the years, he delighted the Missoula Community with his culinary skills. He was interviewed in 2022 on KPAX TV regarding bears raiding the bakery's garbage bins. (Look up KPAX: Bears a Problem for Missoula Bakery 2022).

Joe was a man of diverse and remarkable talents. He left a legacy of beauty. He transformed everything he touched into something uniquely interesting and beautiful.

Beyond his love of the earth, the kitchen, and his ever-enduring friendships, Joe was a renowned, accomplished, and prolific artist. He created many thousands of pieces of artwork cherished by buyers throughout Montana and beyond. His talent was truly like no other.

His creative presence remains vibrant. He is best known recently for his "Forest Spirit" wood carvings. Amongst these pieces are his works displaying preserved butterflies and flowers. His artwork continues to be proudly displayed at Zen Medicine, 210 S 3rd St. W. in Missoula. He is the Artist in Residence and his work will be specifically honored there in the month of December 2026.

He is survived by siblings, Michael and Kathy Smith, Kalispell; Dale Smith; Linda Gnojek, Great Falls; Bob Smith; and Jeanne Smith Bily, Great Falls; as well as seven nieces and nephews, fourteen great-nieces and nephews, and one grandniece. Joe also leaves behind two special friends, Tim Martin and Jeff Stephens, both of Missoula, who were an important part of his life as well.

A Celebration of Life at Zen Medicine will be announced at a later date.

