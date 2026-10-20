Obituary: Joyce Bowen Thomas

Joyce Bowen Thomas, a celebrated Montana artist, pioneering businesswoman, and devoted matriarch, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2026, at the age of 91.

Born on September 30, 1934, to William Earl and Mildred (Smith) Bowen, Joyce grew up in Great Falls, Montana. She cherished her youth spending time at Sun River Canyon, where her father built a family log cabin. Her lifelong love for dolls and performance sparked early; she was just five years old when her mother first entered her into the Great Falls Pet and Doll Parade. In 1942, Joyce and her kindergarten best friend, Darlene Wolf, won the parade dressed as Mother Goose.

This early passion evolved into a historic milestone. At just 18 years old, Joyce bought and operated the Doll Hospital inside the Paris Department Store, making her one of the youngest businesswomen in Great Falls at the time. She took great joy in restoring broken dolls for children and meticulously designing and sewing their clothing.

While in high school, Joyce met her future husband, William Thomas. Together, they welcomed their first child while he was stationed with the Army in Louisiana. After two years there, they returned to Great Falls, where they would soon complete their family with a second child and make their permanent home. While raising her family, Joyce channeled the artistic talents she learned from her mother into a thriving career. Deeply interested in clay sculpting and watercolor, she became widely known for her whimsical clay sculptures and paintings depicting little girls.

Joyce was a trailblazer for women in the arts. She was one of the earliest members of the Montana Institute of the Arts and co-founded the Montana League of Professional Women Artists, along with The National League of American Pen Women. Her talent earned international acclaim; she was listed in the 1972 publication of Two Thousand Women of Achievements and the 1973 edition of World’s Who’s Who of Women published in Cambridge, England. Locally, she was honored as one of six women selected for the Great Falls annual honor "Salute to Women" in business.

Throughout her career, Joyce shared her art at shows across the country and locally. She exhibited her work at Gallery 16, Reader's Alley in Helena, and was a dedicated participant in the annual "Art in the Park" show from its very inception in the late 60’s. She also looked forward to welcoming the community to her much-anticipated annual studio open houses. A crowning professional highlight occurred in 1998, when Joyce delicately hand-painted an Easter egg depicting five dancing girls. The egg was accepted and displayed at the White House, and Joyce was invited to Washington, D.C., and attended the exhibition.

An avid traveler, Joyce explored the world and built lifelong connections abroad, particularly through her many years with the Friendship Force. Later in life, she found her soulmate in Tom Selstad. Together, they spent years constantly traveling and exploring. A highlight was traveling to Norway several times to find and reconnect with Tom’s family. They cherished exploring the landscapes and meeting relatives new and old, a beautiful bond that was celebrated through the years with the exchange of deeply meaningful, handmade gifts. They split-wintering in Green Valley, Arizona, and enjoying quiet time at her cabin in Neihart, Montana.

Joyce leaves behind a rich legacy of love, creativity, and independence. She is survived by her children, Jennifer and William "Bill"; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a niece, two nephews, their families, and a vast community of dear friends.

