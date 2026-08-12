Obituary: Judith Deane Wagner

Judith Deane Wagner, formerly Gray-Johnson, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2026, in Black Eagle, Montana, at the age of 84.

Judy was born on March 14, 1942, in Havre, Montana, to Charles Johnson and Margaret Gebhardt. She was also lovingly raised by her stepfather, Jake Gray, who played an important role in her life.

Throughout her working years, Judy was known for her strong work ethic and dedication. She worked in data processing at Butlers Warehouse and later as a bakery employee at Buttrey’s, Albertsons, and Hempl’s, where she made many lasting friendships.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.

