Obituary: Judy L. Jackson

Judy L. Jackson died on September 27, 2026, at the age of 77.

Born on June 18, 1949, to Dagmar and Robert Jackson in Great Falls, Montana. She had two siblings.

Judy attended school in Great Falls, graduating from CMR in 1967 and attended banking and computer classes at Votech.

She married the love of her life, Robert V. Jackson, and they enjoyed 44 years together until his death in 2014.

She had 3 very successful careers. She spent 17 years at Eastside Bank, 20 years at General Mills, and 10 years at MT Farmers Union.

She enjoyed boating, fishing, softball, and bowling, which was her passion. She bowled a high game of 289 and several 700-series games. She was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2015.

She loved to sit in her recliner with her dog Jazmine and watch Dexter. Most of all, she loved her beautiful granddaughter, Jovie Maire “Little Wing”.

She is survived by her son, Robert; granddaughter, Jovie; grandson, Tim Gafney; brother, Larry Jackson; sister, Verna Hunter; nieces, Stacy Lane and Rae Ann Moran; nephews, Chris Lane and Dan Jackson.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dagmar; husband, Robert V. Jackson, stepdaughter, Stefne Takta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

You will be missed by all who knew you, Mom, and I hope you were greeted with an abundance of peace. Love you forever. I will never say goodbye because I will see you again.

Remember to tell the people you love that they are loved while they are still here. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

