Obituary: Julie Ann Ritzschke

Julie Ann Ritzschke, 82, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with her three daughters by her side, and her two sisters nearby. She lived out her last days in her comfortable home in Great Falls. A private graveside service will be held at Manchester Cemetery.

Julie was born in 1944, the second child of Leonard and Jane (Vraa) Ritzschke, and was raised and resided in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Great Falls High School with the Class of 1962 and later married Marvin Guenther. Julie was a devoted Lutheran.

According to Julie, the most important role she held was being a good mother to her three daughters, Jamie, Deborah, and Wendy. Julie was proudly independent, strong minded, and did things her own way, often saying, “she tried”. She will be remembered for her sparkling and spirited blue eyes, ever tan skin, and never graying hair. She was playful, adventurous, generous, and tough as nails when she needed to be.

Julie loved to read, was a wonderful cook, a gardener with a green thumb, played the piano beautifully, was a successful homemaker/manager, and truly was a Jill-of-all-trades. She was handy, crafty, creative, and enjoyed quilting and crocheting until her final days. She took pride in quilting comforters with love to gift to each of her daughters and grandchildren. She also crocheted numerous beautiful hats, scarves, and mittens for loved ones, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, and Project Linus.

Julie always kept vibrant flower beds and a vegetable garden. One of her favorite activities was sitting in her garden patio chatting with family and friends while rocking on her chair swing and listening to her water fountain bubbling.

Julie cherished all her companion dogs throughout the years. She found great pleasure spending many happy weekends camping throughout Montana, with Sun River Canyon holding a particularly special place in her heart. A favorite activity she enjoyed was treating all the youngsters to a snipe hunting experience. She particularly enjoyed sitting around the campfire, the smell and the feel of the fresh crisp mountain air, gazing at the creeks, and hearing the wind as it whistled through the pine trees and quaking aspens.

Julie loved speed on snowmobiles, four-wheelers, and jet skis. On the golf course, she enjoyed the visiting, beverages, scenery, and driving the golf cart even more than the actual game. She was most at home in and near the water. She loved floating, jet skiing, and swimming. Water fights always brought her great joy including splashing in the creek or lake, and running around the yard spraying hoses - she always won!

Julie also continued a favorite tradition passed down by her father of a regular happy hour with loved ones for spending time together sharing stories and laughter.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Jane Ritzschke, her older sister, Myrna Evans, her nephew Curt Vihinen, and her first husband, Marvin Guenther.

She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Jamie (Stuart Klein) Guenther, Deborah (Mike) Jenkins, and Wendy (Jason) Swandal; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her younger sisters, Linda Vihinen and Bonnie Ritzschke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

