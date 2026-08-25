Obituary: Juretha Faye Sankari

Juretha Faye Sankari, affectionately known as “Faye,” passed away in Great Falls, MT, on August 18th, 2026, leaving behind a loving family and a lifetime of memories that will be cherished by those who knew and loved her. There are no service details at this time.

Faye was born on February 27, 1946, in Kenansville, North Carolina, to Graham Westbrook and Tempie Harper. She was raised in North Carolina and later made her home in several places throughout her life, including Pasadena, California, from 1973 to 1975; San Gabriel, California, from 1975 to 1988; and Duarte, California, she also lived in Texas and Montana.

Faye met her husband, Mustafa Ali Sankari, in Pasadena, California. The couple were married on October 7, 1966, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and shared 18 years of marriage.

Faye attended Pasadena City College, where she earned an associate degree. Throughout her working life, she had experience in electronics and worked with Navcom Defense Systems.

Beyond her work and education, Faye enjoyed hairstyling and was a huge Elvis fan. She also had a love for literature, with Wuthering Heights being her favorite movie. Those who knew Faye will remember her for her unique personality. She was a sassy, doting, and a sharp-tongued mother and grandmother who was never afraid to speak her mind and whose presence left a lasting impression on the people around her.

Faye is survived by her sons, Othman Sankari Skye (Alekzandr Sankari Skye) of San Antonio, Texas, and Sami Mustafa Sankari (Faurum Sankari); her daughter, Lisa Faye Foley (Jason Foley) of Great Falls, Montana; and her grandchildren, Mason Sankari, Samaya Sankari, Samir Sankari, James Foley, and Joseph Foley.

She will be remembered for her spirited personality, her devotion to her family, her love of hairstyling and Elvis, and the many memories she created throughout her life. Her family and loved ones will carry those memories with them and remember Faye for the woman she was: sassy, loving, strong-willed, and unforgettable.

