Obituary: Karen Louella (Mee) Manseau

Karen Louella Manseau passed away peacefully and left this world to be with the Lord on July 30, 2026.

Karen was born on February 25, 1935, to Chester Earl and Pauline Agnes Jackson in Great Falls, MT. Karen was the youngest of eight siblings, 6 girls and 2 boys. Karen was raised in Great Falls on the northside, where she attended elementary school, Paris Gibson Junior High, and graduated from Great Falls High School.

During her years of growing up, she spent time with her siblings. Helping them out. But loved to go out to Bole, which was towards Fairfield, and spend time with her sister, Pearl, with whom she was very close. Karen also worked different jobs growing up, from Jimmy’s Grocery store around the corner from her house, to Beckman’s Department Store downtown helping take care of the ladies’ furs.

Karen met the first love of her life during her senior year of high school, Duane Mee, known as Bucky. He was from Highwood, MT. They got married and spent close to 40 loving years together. Together they raised 5 children, 4 boys and 1 girl. Mom had such a funny sense of humor and loved to make funny faces. Mom always had a smile and hugs for everyone. Mom always had extra kids at our house as she took care of other children. Mom was such a loving and caring person that whoever needed help, she was right there with open arms. Mom loved the Holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. She would bake cookies, candy, and petites. We would decorate the house and put up a beautiful tree. She always had us kids put tinsel on it, but it had to be just right. She and Dad would always make sure us kids had a new outfit for Christmas and special gifts for every holiday. She always made it special for us. Mom and Dad loved to go camping, so off we would go with all 5 kids up to Seeley Lake for a week. We would cook hot dogs and s'mores over the campfire, go on hikes, and Mom was always standing on the shore making sure that we didn’t drown and getting us out of the water and into the shade before we burned ourselves. That was our vacation every year and we did love it.

Throughout the years, when her parents could no longer care for themselves, Mom took care of them until they passed. Mom then decided to go back to school and get what they now call a CNA License and went to work at Benefis Hospital, which was called the Deaconess Hospital at that time. She advanced to Secretary on 5th floor and was there for 12 years before she and Bucky moved to Whitefish, MT because the Smelter closed. Bucky worked for the ARCO Plant and Eureka Sawmill until 1987. Karen and Bucky then moved to Colstrip, MT to work for MT Power. Bucky had a heart attack and passed away in August 1992.

Mom moved back to Great Falls to be closer to her children, extended family, and friends. Karen loved all her children and grandchildren, who called her Kiki, and she loved spending time with them. Karen loved cooking, baking and canning with her mom, something she carried on throughout her life and passed these talents on to her children. Mom loved to not only to cook and bake something she was very good at, but she also loved to do crafts and embroider dish towels and pictures. She also liked to decorate her home with the little decorations that she had made. She was very talented. Mom also loved to garden. She grew such beautiful flowers, had vegetable gardens and had the most wonderful Raspberry Bushes when they lived in Whitefish.

This is where Karen’s second love of her life comes in, Lew Manseau. Her daughter-in-law, Mercy and Lew’s Secretary Sally, introduced them to each other. Lew had previously lost his wife. Lew asked Karen out on a first date and took her to the Symphony, which she really enjoyed. From there they continued dating and fell in love.

They were married on October 5, 1996, and they would have been married for 30 loving years this October. After they were married, they moved out to Lew’s house which is on the to Fairfield, not far from Bole, where Karen spent time with her sister when she was younger. She would always say she never thought she would be this close to Bole again. They continued together making this their home, welcoming everyone to come and visit and enjoy the beautiful view. Mom still loved growing flowers, making what she called her “flower bed” with an old Brass headboard and footboard at each end, then planting flowers to make it look like a quilt. Karen also had other flower beds and planters that brought beauty to their yard. They also traveled during their marriage to visit family in California, Arizona, and even went to Hawaii with Karen’s oldest son and daughter-in-law.

Karen always had very strong Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was always involved in Bible Studies groups and youth groups until she was no longer able to, but her love and faith in the Lord never wavered.

Karen is survived by her husband, Lewis; children, Randy (Mercedes), Paula (Jan) and Chris (Catherine); daughter-in-Laws, Colleen Mee and Nancy Mee; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way; 1 great-great grandchild with another on the way; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Duane Mee; sons, Brian Mee and Joel Mee; granddaughter, Heather (Mee) Weise; siblings, Lola Little, Pearl Dale, Dolores Brown, Earl Jackson, Mary Ellen VanTighem, Marcia Clark, and James Jackson.

The family extends a sincere Thank You to all the Caretakers at Linden House and Bee Hives Homes for their love and care of our mother and family. Thank you to Stillwater Hospice for all their help, care and love for our mother and family.

The Family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen’s name be made to:

Fort Shaw Bible Church, PO Box 66, Fort Shaw, MT

The Alzheimer’s Association

Grace Fund Foundation for Stillwater Hospice, 6023 Ironwood Dr., Billings, MT 59106

Or charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, with a reception luncheon to follow.

Condolences for the family can be submitted to www.SchniderFurneralHome.com

