Obituary: Karen Marie Larsson

Karen Marie Larsson, aged 74, passed away on October 30, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Karen was born on December 20, 1951, in Great Falls, Montana, to Kermit and Yvonne (Schrader) Larson. She was raised in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1970.

Karen devoted much of her life to being a homemaker and raising her two sons, Terrance and Brian Kliewer. She was a dedicated mother who always put her children first and made it her priority to do right by them. Her love and devotion to her family were an important part of who she was.

In her free time, Karen enjoyed gardening, especially growing flowers, camping, taking walks in the park, traveling, and reading. She had a special fondness for collecting Hummel figurines and took great joy in celebrating holidays and decorating for each occasion. Her pets also held a special place in her heart, bringing her much happiness and companionship.

Karen will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of the simple pleasures in life, and the special interests that brought her joy.

She is survived by her sons, Terrance and Brian Kliewer; brother, Roger Larson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Yvonne Larson, and sister, Bonnie Larson.

She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

