Obituary: Karen Taft

Karen Taft, a wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend.

Karen was born in Havre on August 27,1945, to Mary McElroy and Haston Broadus. Soon after coming home from the hospital, she was introduced to who would become her lifelong best friend, Shelley Saunders Pfister. She completed her schooling in Havre and attended Devlin Elementary where she met and later dated her future husband, David Taft. Continuing on to Havre High, she was a proud Blue Pony where she connected with the most incredible classmates in the class of ‘63, many of whom remain friends to this day.

While she was in high school, her older sister began her own family in Havre, which produced six children that Karen helped raise and loved like her own. Those children and their families became an integral part of her life and were her lifeline when her own son, Jon, passed in 1998.

According to Karen, the best decision she ever made was to marry her husband, Dave, and start a family, which included daughter, Carie, and sons, Tim and Jon. Following Dave’s high school football coach, they moved to Madison, WI where he began his teaching career before settling in Great Falls three years later. After staying home and raising the kids for a number of years, Karen joined the workforce, working for various financial institutions. However, the two jobs she loved the most and where she could show her creativity were The Cabinet Company and the Palomino Gift Shop. If you knew Karen, you likely received a gift from her, as gift-giving was her love language.

Her home was immaculate, both inside and out. Always improving her home in one way or another, she especially loved picking out a new piece of furniture from her niece and nephew in Havre at Valley Furniture. Also, a great baker, Karen never missed an opportunity to bring you a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate bars.

After the tragic death of her son, she found little joy in anything but her dogs and family. Her three King Charles Cavaliers, Barkley, Charlie, and Mojo, got her through the darkest days. When her grandsons were born, we got to see her smile again; she loved being their “Neen”. Karen also found joy in her continued close relationship with her nieces and nephews along with their children, who were her rock right up to her death.

On September 27, 2026, Karen died from complications of living with dementia for over five years. During that time, her daughter Carie was dedicated to providing the best care for her, staying by her side. She passed on peacefully while wrapped in the arms of her daughter.

Karen is preceded in death by parents, Haston and Mary Broadus; brothers, Bruce Broadus and wife, Debbie, and Jimmy Broadus; brother-in-law, David Evans; nephew, Matthew Broadus; and son, Jon Taft.

She is survived by husband, David; children, Carie Magers, husband, Mark, and their son Max, Tim Taft, wife, Heidi, and their sons, Trace and Blake; and sister, Dixie Evans. Her nieces and nephews and families: Cathy Brown (Rich; Chris and Ricky), Mike Evans (Kim; Chris, Kelsey and Karly), Bo Evans (late Lynn Evans; Dustin, Danny, and Ben), Barbie McLeod (Paul; Justin, Katie Bug, and Davee), Dude Evans (Gina; Trey and Ali), Billy Evans (Sandy), Kelly Broadus Brower, David Broadus (Trudi; Bodie and Ryder).

A private family interment will take place in Havre to honor Karen and her life.

A huge shoutout to the staff at Beehive Homes, Pine Tree House, and Benefis Peace Hospice for their care throughout her journey.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

