Obituary: Katherine "Kay" Lucille Lewis

Katherine “Kay” Lucille Lewis, 87, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2026, in the presence of her devoted daughter Tess and faithful granddaughter Chrissy. Kay was born on March 6th, 1939, in Davenport, Iowa to Helen Lucille Hiatt of Galesburg, Illinois and Walter Jessup Barnes of Fremont, Missouri. She was raised by her aunt Ollie and sister Beverly (“Bev”) after her mother’s passing in August of 1939.

Kay graduated from Davenport High School in 1957. In 1959 Kay met the love of her life Richard “Tex” Lewis. They married on March 24th, 1959. Together they created a proud legacy from incredibly humble beginnings and against impossible odds.

They made a beautiful, extensive family and had many, many (almost) unbelievable adventures. They lived all over the country, collecting stories, lifelong friends, and honorary children as they went. Eventually, they settled in Montana, where they continued to do the things they loved. Kay enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting, fishing, spending time with her children and welcoming friends and family, and the occasional stray (human and animal) into her home and heart every chance she got. She loved easily, gave freely, and protected fiercely those she loved.

Kay is survived by her daughter Teresa “Tess” Lewis and her sons Dusty, Scot, and Logan Lewis, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and countless family members, friends and others who loved and admired her. She goes on to join her loving husband Tex, her beloved son Rick Jr., sister Bev, daughter-in-law Carol, and sister-in-law Mary.

Kay will always be remembered for her fight, determined spirit, loving devotion, and long-lasting legacy of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most of all, her generosity in the gift of love she gave to us all.

A memorial service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on November 21st, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow.

