Obituary: Kathleen Marian Hultin

Kathleen Marian Hultin

November 18, 1927 – October 17, 2026

Kathleen Marian Hultin, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on October 17, 2026, at the age of 98. Marian lived a remarkable life filled with love, compassion, adventure, dedication to her family, and a lifelong commitment to caring for others.

Marian was born on November 18, 1927, in Writhlington, England, to Hubert and Ellen Ford. She grew up in England alongside her five brothers, Ian, Bernie, Barney, Raymond and Patrick. From an early age, Marian developed a caring and nurturing spirit that would guide her throughout her life.

Marian pursued her passion for helping others by attending nursing school in London and received her nursing license in 1951, after two years of nursing in Summerset she moved to Glasgow, Scotland and received her Midwives license. On March 20, 1954, she and two nursing school friends began a new chapter in their lives when they traveled to Calgary Canada to nurse.

On one of the many adventures Marian and friends found themselves in Watertown Lakes and this is where Marian met her soon-to-be husband. On May 28, 1955, she married John Hultin. Marian and John settled in Hingham and Caroline, Patrick and Kathy completed their family. Marian became a United States citizen on May 19, 1964.

Marian worked as the school librarian and aide at the Hingham Schools when the kids were growing up but continued to provide nursing services on the hi-line. In 1978, Marian and John moved to Shelby, MT and this enabled Marian to nurse full-time until her retirement. Marian moved to Great Falls in 2001 and enjoyed volunteering as a greeter at the Benefis Surgery Desk for many years. Her kindness, compassion, and dedication touched the lives of countless patients, coworkers, and families throughout the years.

Marian had a love for travel and enjoyed exploring new places and experiencing all that life had to offer and creating lasting memories. Her adventurous spirit stayed with her throughout her life. At the age of 85, she took her final big trip to Spain, a wonderful reminder that she never let age stand in the way of adventure.

Marian also enjoyed knitting and sharing her talents with others. One of her special acts of kindness was knitting hats for newborn babies at Benefis. Over the years, we assume she has provided at least 1,000 hats. She also knitted sweaters/jackets/blankets for all her children and grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Hultin; parents, Hubert and Ellen Ford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ian (Peggy), Bernie (Marge), Barney (Joyce), Raymond (Hazel) and Patrick Ford.

Marian is survived by her loving children, Caroline (Steve) McConville of Great Falls, Patrick (Karen) Hultin of Fort Benton and Kathy (Steve) Preeshl of Gildford. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kristin (Terry) Hersel, Nolan Preeshl, Sean (Jennifer) McConville, Ian (Sandi Lou) McConville, Cody Gliko, Shiann (EJ) Panetta, Trevor (Shandery) Gliko; great-grandchildren, Brycen and Tenley Hersel, Mackenzie and Conor McConville, Abbey and Raily Gliko, Joey Panetta and Anthony, Remmie, Keeley and Whitley Gliko; special sister-in-law, Julia Ford, as well as other extended family members and friends.

Marian’s family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to HEDA (Hingham Economic Development Association) for the designation towards the Hingham Pool Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Services for Marian will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

