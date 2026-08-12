Obituary: Kathleen Marie (Baron) Heitman

Our beloved, Kathleen Marie (Baron) Heitman, aged 71, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

She was born on November 12, 1954, to Fabian “Chick” and Betty (Taras) Baron, in Great Falls, Montana. Kathleen graduated from Great Falls High School in 1973 and attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant until retirement.

Kathleen truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and had connections with many people in a positive way in the different cities she resided during her lifetime.

Kathleen is survived by her 96-year-old mother, Betty; daughter, Jennifer Heitman; son, Kevin Heitman Jr.; granddaughter, Kayla Smith; grandson, Kyle Smith; great-grandsons, Noah and Paxtin Smith; along with many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fabian; brother, Gary Baron; aunt, June (Taras) Anderson; and grandmother, Mae Taras.

A graveside service will be held on August 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Schnider Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., 1510 13th Street South, Great Falls, Montana 59405. Please call them with any questions at 406-727-1368.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.