Obituary: Kathleen Nash

Surrounded by the love of family and held in God’s grace, Kathleen Nash entered eternal rest on June 20, 2026. We find comfort knowing she is at peace and is reunited with those who went before her.

Born on September 21, 1936, in Graceville, MN, Kathy lived a life defined by love, kindness, faith, and devotion to her family. She was the beloved daughter of John and Ann Keeler and grew up in Havre, MT, where she developed the values and character that would guide her throughout her life.

Kathy married the love of her life, Dale Nash, on June 3, 1961. Together they built a loving home and shared 65 years of marriage. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and celebrating their accomplishments.

Throughout her life, Kathy was known for her warm smile, generous heart, and unwavering support of those she loved. Whether through her work as a surgical nurse for Drs. Harry and Tom Power, her work at Anesthesia Associates, her faith community, her card groups, through both the church and the telephone company, her Do Nothing group with her friends in the Sun River Valley or simply her acts of kindness toward friends and neighbors, she touched countless lives and left a lasting impact on all who knew her. Her family will always remember her for non-stop energy, humor, support, her “Just Do It” attitude, and of course her annual Easter scavenger hunts out at the farm.

One of her favorite career choices after retiring from the medical community was that of farmer and rancher at Sun River, a place where the children learned a lot about life and hard work. Something that she was so proud of was the lasting effect it had on the lives of her three children today.

She enjoyed traveling, camping, yardwork, scrapbooking, playing cards, doing puzzles, and completing the daily crossword puzzle every morning with Dale. Some of her favorite travels were to Ireland, (she was especially proud of her Irish heritage), Costa Rica, Alaska, and the New England states.

Kathy is survived by her son, Mark (Kay) Nash; daughter, Theresa (Dave) McCune, and her son, Steve (Dianne) Nash. She had five grandchildren, Josh (Sara) Young, Kyle (Shantel) Nash, Shane (Jaye) McCune, Sarah (Kori) Meiers, and Abby Fann Nash. She also had 10 great-grandchildren, Mariah, Jack, Nicholas, Noah, Kaiden, Bridger, Abbie, Ledger, Harlen, and Hudson. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Keeler Voeller and Margaret Keeler, OSF. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, David and Larry Keeler.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Highgate House as well as Benefis Hospice staff for their compassionate care and support.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes at 10:00 a.m. on July 1, 2026.

Though she will be deeply missed, her love, wisdom, and legacy will remain in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

“May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind always be at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

And the rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Condolences may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com

