Obituary: Kearn Merle "Murdy" Rismon

Kearn Merle “Murdy” Rismon, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by the legacy of a life well-lived.

Murdy was born on January 3, 1950, in Havre, Montana, to Jalmar and Anna (Slettebak) Rismon. He grew up on the family farm north of Havre, attending local schools and graduating from Havre High School in 1968. He was drafted into the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1975. Upon returning home to Havre, he began working with his brother Gary at Rismon Trucking. He later worked for Hill County Electric and Triangle Telephone, building deep, lifelong friendships along the way.

In December of 1971, Murdy met the love of his life, Bernice Anderson. The couple married in June of 1972, beginning a beautiful 54-year journey of true partnership. When you talked about Murdy, you had to include Bernice; they were always together, and she was the steadfast woman behind the man. After seven years with Triangle Telephone, Murdy stepped away to take over the family farm north of Havre when his father became ill in 1978. In 1979, he and Bernice moved their family out to the farm where they have lived ever since.

Murdy was a man defined by integrity, community, and faith. He was the kind of person who looked you in the eye, and his handshake was his absolute word. Deeply committed to his community, Murdy served on the Cenex Board, Montana Hog Marketing, the North Havre Water Board, the Farm Service Agency (FSA), and was a volunteer firefighter for the Wildhorse Volunteer Fire Department. He also dedicated his time as a Sunrise 4-H leader and was a passionate supporter of youth sports through the Havre Central Booster Club and the Blue Pony Booster Club. Above all, he was a devoted member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jalmar and Anna Rismon; his brother, Gary Rismon; his sister-in-law, Anna Rismon; and his brothers-in-law, Bob Simpson, Irvin Anderson, and Dale Klungland.

Murdy’s memory will be cherished forever by his beloved wife, Bernice Rismon; his children, Shawn (Stacy) Rismon and Kelly (Clay) Dixon; his five grandchildren, Kade (Kassidy) Rismon, Nate (Danielle) Rismon, Mason Rismon, Eli Dixon, and Tori Dixon; and his two great-granddaughters, Rylie and Scottie Rismon. He is also survived by his brother, Russell Rismon; his sisters, Avis Simpson and Linda (Doug) Clark; his sisters-in-law, Vonnie Klungland and Connie Anderson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Havre. Military veteran honors will be rendered outside of the church immediately following the service.

Memorials in Murdy’s honor may be made to the Wildhorse Volunteer Fire Department (7164 Rd 435 North, Havre, MT 59501) or to St. Jude Catholic Church (440 7th Avenue, Havre, MT 59501). Condolences and memories can be shared online by visiting his memorial page at hollandbonine.com.

