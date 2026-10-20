Obituary: Kelly Kay Lacock

Kelly Kay Lacock, age 68, passed away on October 13, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana with her family by her side. Kelly was born on May 11, 1958, in Malta, Montana to Wayne and Doris Lacock. Kelly graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1976.

She loved a good laugh and had a way of making us giggle until tears filled our eyes, even in her last days with us. Her love for her family and her sense of humor will stay with us forever. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as her family and friends.

Kelly is survived by her daughters, Briana (Brad) Yeska, Taryn Aberg, and Brooke (Chris) Kindred; son, Kevin (Jessica) Aberg; her mother, Doris Lacock; sister, Lynne (Joe) Weyrauch; grandchildren, Katelyn (Nate) Adams, Brent (Justine) Yeska, Abby Yeska, Hailey Yeska, Kendrah Kindred, Makennah Kindred, Mason Aberg, Amalie Aberg, Troy Stebleton, Tya Stebleton; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Theo, Tucker, and Daisy Rae. She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Lacock.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.