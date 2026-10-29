Obituary: Kenneth "Ken" John Dusko

Kenneth John Dusko “Ken,” age 74, passed away peacefully in his favorite chair on September 28, 2026.

He was born on February 16, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana. Ken was the 3rd of four children born to Carl and Betty Dusko. He attended school in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High in 1970. After high school, he worked at the Hilgard News Agency in Great Falls. He later met Beverley Vilcek on a blind date and they immediately became inseparable. They were married November 18, 1972, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls. His friends often teased him about getting married in the middle of hunting season.

In 1975, Ken and Bev moved to Cut Bank where he began an apprenticeship at Cut Bank Plumbing and Heating. They welcomed sons, Ryan in 1976 and Kevin in 1978, to complete their family. Ken was a devoted and loving family man in spite working a full-time job and studying to become a journeyman plumber. In 1984, the family moved back to Great Falls and Ken began his career with Central Plumbing and Heating. He took great pride in his work, mentoring many apprentices over the years. A career highlight included receiving the Craftsman of the Year Award from the Great Falls Society of Architects in 1996 for demonstrating excellence in his trade. Another highlight was working with his son, Ryan, at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. After 35 years, Ken retired from Central Plumbing and Heating.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

