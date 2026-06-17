Obituary: Kenneth Royden Maxwell

Kenneth Royden Maxwell: 6/30/65 - 5/14/26. Born to Royden C. Maxwell and Lola M. Pearson, Allick, Conant.

Ken is survived by his children Veronica Maxwell of Gt Falls, and Carter Maxwell of Canada. Sisters Carrie Covert, Lynett Waite & BIL Duane of Gt Falls, and Brenda Grooms of Ohio, Step siblings Roger Conant and Kristie of Gt Falls, Tabitha and Kurt Miros of Helena Joyce Morehouse, Shelly Thorn, Bill and Delain Allick, and half brother Royden St Marks. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunt and uncles that include the Pearson and Maxwell family, and tons of friends.

Ken loved music, playing pool, dancing, hunting, fishing, playing games, camping, and his family. Ken was a laborer and held many different jobs from doing dishes, bouncer at the Do Bar, Garco construction, handy man to many, and later care giver to our mom and disabled uncle.

Ken was proceeded in death by both his parents, 2 step fathers, and BIL John Covert.

There will be a celebration of life for our brother Ken R. Maxwell at the eagles manor on June 30th at 5:00. We will supply, chicken and a meat and cheese tray, we are hoping everyone could bring sides such as salads, desserts, dinner rolls, chips, drinks, such as juice boxes, anything will help.