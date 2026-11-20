Kenneth Wayne Kelly, aged 89, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on November 17, 2026, at 12:20 p.m., with his family by his side. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of love, service, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others.

Ken was born on September 11, 1937, in Lewistown, Montana, to Donald and Hannah (St. Jermain) Kelly. In the spring of 1946, the family moved to Great Falls. Ken was the oldest of four children, later joined by his younger siblings, William, John, and Joyce. He grew up in Great Falls, where he began building a life filled with accomplishments, adventures, and meaningful relationships.

Education was one of Ken’s greatest passions. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Carroll College and later earned his master’s degree from the University of Montana. He also pursued doctoral studies, coming just a few credits shy of completing his doctorate, a fact he was known to mention from time to time.

Ken dedicated more than four decades to public education, beginning his career as a mathematics teacher at Paris Gibson Middle School. He later took on a leadership role with the CARE program before moving into school administration. From there, he became principal of Largent Alternative High School, continuing in that role when the school relocated to Skyline. He went on to serve as superintendent of Cascade Public Schools from 1999 to 2006, followed by an interim superintendent position in Vaughn and another superintendent position in Power.

Throughout his career, Ken believed deeply in the importance of education, second chances, and helping young people succeed. His commitment to students extended beyond academics, particularly through his work in alternative education, where he recognized the importance of meeting people where they were and helping them discover their potential.

One of the most defining moments of Ken’s life occurred on August 1, 1980, when he began his journey of sobriety. Alcoholics Anonymous became the foundation upon which he built his life, and he remained deeply devoted to its principles for more than 46 years. Ken relished his role as one of the “old-timers,” generously sharing his experience, strength, and hope with others. He firmly believed in the AA Responsibility Declaration: “When anyone, anywhere, reaches out for help, I want the hand of AA always to be there. And for that, I am responsible.” Ken lived those words, helping others throughout his recovery journey and continuing to attend meetings until just a week before his passing. One of his favorite sayings was, “The real losers are the ones who quit trying.”

It was through Alcoholics Anonymous that Ken met Barb, and the two married on June 29, 1985, following a whirlwind courtship. Together, they built a life centered on family, recovery, and shared experiences. Ken was a devoted father who took tremendous pride in his children and their accomplishments. He was especially fond of telling his daughter Amanda that she was the miracle and gift of his sobriety.

Outside of his professional life, Ken was a man of many interests and seemingly endless enthusiasm. An avid golfer, he spent countless hours on the course, tinkering with his equipment and discussing all things golf. In his later years, he especially enjoyed sharing his passion for the game with his son, Dan. The two spent plenty of time planning golf outings, playing rounds together, and, of course, talking about golf. More than the game itself, golf provided cherished father-son time and memories that will last a lifetime.

When Montana’s colder months brought golf season to a close, Ken turned his attention to another favorite pastime: playing guitar. He loved old country music, and music remained one of the many things that brought him joy.

Ken also taught ballroom dancing, coached baseball during the 1970s, and enjoyed camping, hiking, and exploring the Montana mountains with his family. Whatever captured his interest, he pursued it wholeheartedly.

Ken was also an enthusiastic sports fan throughout his life. He faithfully followed the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Colts, proudly reminding anyone who would listen that he had been a fan long before the team moved to Indianapolis, and of course, the Montana Grizzlies. Watching Griz games with his daughter frequently resulted in enthusiastic, sometimes obnoxiously loud cheering, much to Barb’s occasional frustration.

Those who knew Ken will remember a man who was intelligent, resourceful, sentimental, and passionate about nearly everything he pursued. He was rarely without a project or a story.

Ken was a natural storyteller who loved reminiscing about growing up in a different era, when families gathered around the radio for entertainment, milk was delivered to the doorstep, and blocks of ice kept the icebox cold. Having witnessed nearly nine decades of change, he never tired of sharing stories about how things used to be, sometimes with amazement at how far the world had come and other times with a good-natured reminder that younger generations didn’t know how easy they had it.

Above all, Ken was someone who showed up for the people he loved. Whether it meant rescuing a family member with car trouble, offering advice, celebrating an accomplishment, or simply listening through life’s difficulties, he could always be counted on. His daughter, Debbie remembered how easy he was to talk to, how he never judged her, and how he was always, always there when she needed him. He was generous with his time, his knowledge, and his heart.

Ken was immensely proud of his family’s achievements. He was also a deeply emotional and affectionate man who was never afraid to express his love or pride. He believed in the people he cared about, often more than they believed in themselves. He frequently reminded his daughter, “If I could buy you for what you think you’re worth and sell you for what I think you’re worth, I’d be a millionaire.”

Ken’s love for his family and pride in the generations that followed him were among the greatest blessings of his life.

Ken’s influence extended far beyond his professional accomplishments. To his family, he was a source of strength, wisdom, and inspiration. His younger brother John perhaps expressed it best, sharing that there had never been a time when Ken wasn’t his hero. It was a reflection of the admiration and love Ken inspired in those who knew him best.

Ken is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barb Kelly; children, Dan Kelly, Debbie (Alan) Espy, and Amanda Kelly; grandchildren, Hannah (Matthew) Sattler, Sam Kelly, Jesse Espy, and Noah Wayne Kelly; and great-grandchild, Finn Sattler. He is also survived by his siblings, William (Maria Footman) Kelly, John (Diana) Kelly, and Joyce Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; dear friend, John Rummel; and countless friends of Bill W. whose fellowship meant so much to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hannah Kelly.

Ken lived a full and remarkable life, marked not only by professional accomplishments but by the countless lives he touched along the way. His wisdom, determination, compassion, humor, and unwavering commitment to helping others will be remembered by his family, friends, former students, colleagues, and the many individuals whose recovery journeys he helped support.

While his family will deeply miss his guidance, his stories, and his enthusiastic cheering, they take comfort in knowing that his influence lives on through the lives he helped shape and the love he so freely gave.

A Celebration of Life honoring Ken will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, adjacent to Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

